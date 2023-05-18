Molloy pairs up to make his mark in bowls competition

He rode well over 500 winners on thoroughbreds with plenty of vigour at times but today he is taking it slightly easier urging the mower on helping out on the greens, which is very much appreciated by all at the 'Bowlie'.
We're talking about Terry Molloy who last weekend led brilliantly for 'Pooch' Dukes in the 2022 final (yes 2022) of A and B Pairs against Rob Priest and 'Booza' Bolam with a score of 22-12 over the scheduled 21 ends.
They lost the first two ends 4-0 before the whip was called for to lead 12-4 after nine ends. They kept the momentum up to lead 16-6 after 14 then 20-11 after 19. Now it was time to celebrate with another major trophy in the cabinet.
Three games of Major Singles were also contested last weekend with Lyall Strudwick feeling he left his best to a practise run on Saturday only to go down 25-24 over a marathon 36 ends against Ben Nicholson.
Like the finish there was little between the pair all game, 9-all after 12, 18-16 to Ben after 23, a lead he held until the 35th end when it was 24-all after Lyall came from 24-21 down after 33. As the score shows Ben won the deciding end in one of the closest championship games for some time.
'Bert' Bayley showed sporting talent to win 25-16 in 23 ends over Christian West who made a game of it for 8-all after nine with 'Bert' edging ahead 18-11 after 17 then
Christian making a game of it, only behind 14-18 after 19. 'Bert' won the last four ends 7-2 to advance to the semi finals.
Glenn Kearney isn't making any noise flying under the radar to some degree showing glimpses of his best on the green to down Matt Reid 26-9 over 23 ends. He started well to lead 7-1 after a tight start over seven ends then 13-2 after 12 to gradually edge away in the run to the finish.
Some interesting bowls are on the horizon with the semi finals of the Major Singles now set to be played, some possibly this weekend. In the top half Mitch Andrews plays Glenn Kearney while at the bottom end 'Bert' Bayley has Ben Nicholson as he opponent.
The semi finals of Major Pairs is also set to be played with Alf Davies and Christian West taking on Mick Kelly and 'Booza' Bolam while the father and son combination of Jeff and Joe Nicholson play John Cutler and Paul Baker.
The bookies have Mitch to play 'Bert' in the final of the singles while in the pairs it is Alf and Christian up against the Nicholson's. Good luck to all in the semis, some close games expected
Mothers Day last WEDNESDAY was a resounding success with bowls before lunch which was again superbly presented by the ladies and gents on the barbie. Ray Dunstan was rewarded for his contribution to the success of the club winning the $70 money tree while Robyn Doust was first out in the 100 club and the ever young Cliff Nelson second.
On the green card draw winners were John Browne and Cliff Nelson with a 18-12 win over Angela Dent and Laurie Crouch due to late rally with the score 8-all after 10 ends. Runners-up Jamie Dukes and Sid Morris with a 23-18 win over Jim Maloy and Dale Scott in 20 ends. They finished best coming from 15-16 down after 15.
Ray Dunstan and Alf Davis also finished best after it was 16-all after 16 against Noel Jolliffe and Lyall Strudwick winning 19-17 in 20 ends. Another pairing to finish strong were Fred Vogelsang and Annette Tisdell coming from 12-14 down after 14 to win 19-14 in 18 over Terry Molloy and Don Craft.
Similarly Lesley Dunstan and brother-in-law Kerry flew home to win 20-17 in 20 over Bill O'Connell and Allan Smith coming from 10-14 down after 15. Robyn Mattiske and Michael Coles won 19-9 in 18 over Irene Reilly and Paul Doust leading 12-1 after eight. In a game of triples Kay Toohey, Bill Scott and Rick Stewart won 22-14 over Mrs Phantom, Geoff West and Colleen Liebeck in 14 ends leading 13-7 at half time.
Identical scores finished the morning with Geoff Coles and John Gorton winning 19-15 in 18 over Cheryl Hodges and Barry Shine after it was 15-all after 15 then Ann Nixon and Ray Drabsch won over Gale Mackay and John Kennedy leading 14-10 after 14.
THURSDAY afternoon jackpot stood at $600, well worth bowling for, while Denny Byrnes did have reason to celebrate with the only resting toucher for the afternoon.
Denny and 'Spro' Asimus won 27-21 over Tara-Lea Shaw and Al Phillips in 22 ends leading 16-8 after 11. Bob Grant and Ivan Hodges combined well early to win 25-15, also in 22, over Max Vincent and Dale Scott despite losing 6-0 in the last five ends.
Cheree Vincent and Glenn Kearney were comfortable 23-11 winners over Jamie Dukes and Viv Russell leading 10-3 after nine of 22 ends.
In the last two games Cliff Nelson and Alan Hilder won 20-15 over Darryl Griffith and Peter Hocking who is searching for this best form while 'Bessy' Besgrove and Eugowra 'boy' Bruce Jones had all the answers winning 23-15 over 'Booza' Bolam and Terry Molloy.
Five games SUNDAY morning where Jamie Dukes and John Cutler won 19-13 over Grahame Reilly and John Kennedy in 16 after it was 7-all after seven. Max Vincent and Viv Russell won 15-11 over Michael Coles and Kerry Roach coming from 6-11 down with four ends to play.
Peter Tisdell and Cheree Vincent had all the answers to win 21-16 over Terry Molloy and Peter Greenhalgh while Lindy Bokeyar and Dale Scott won 15-10 over Geoff Coles and Al Phillips with a lead all game.
In the last Shayne Staines and 'Bessy' Besgrove won 15-13 holding on late to down Tara-Lea Shaw and Al Phillips.
The visiting rollers from Canberra arrive on Friday with an expected 40 coming. While response from the 'local' club is pretty good more reps are required to carry our flag. Play will commence at 11.30am, cost $25 including lunch.
From all reports Steak By The Lake last Sunday re Mothers Day was highly successful. Not only that the Chinese Restaurant was also well patronised going to show the 'Bowlie' is there for all the community ... sport and entertainment.
SOCIAL BOWLS every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. Visiting the club any Wednesday evening to be in the jackpot draw. Pretty simple really, no entry fee for members in draw, excellent surrounds and atmosphere, delicious/tempting dinner.
Really, the 'Bowlie' has it all. Remember the draw is 7pm which jackpots if not won from the starting point of $100. Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.