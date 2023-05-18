Forbes Advocate
Molloy pairs up to make his mark in bowls competition

By Forbes Sports and Rec Club
May 19 2023 - 5:30am
Winners Robert (Pooch) Dukes and Terry Molloy with runners up Shane Bolam and Rob Priest. Picture by Tara Shaw
He rode well over 500 winners on thoroughbreds with plenty of vigour at times but today he is taking it slightly easier urging the mower on helping out on the greens, which is very much appreciated by all at the 'Bowlie'.

