Garden Club admires local garden, next gathering May 25

A large gathering of members enjoyed our meeting when it was held at the home of Robert and Marelle Green.
On arrival our hosts welcomed us and invited us to look around their beautiful garden.
Marelle outlined the history of their garden which started with trees planted in 1997 for protection a feature being a 20-year-old Bunya Pine and the house built in 2003 with hedging and a large vegetable garden.
Elvy Quirk presided over our meeting with Therese Davis doing the secretarial duties.
John Browne kindly offered to make the Anzac Wreath to lay at the Service.
Our bus trip to Dubbo is going ahead with 43 booked on the coach, several ladies will be boarding in Parkes.
The open gardens in October was discussed, volunteers will be needed on the two days. The raffle prizes will be money to be spent in Forbes.
The raffle was won by John Browne 1st and Dorelle Scott 2nd.
Flower of the month winners were: 1st Irene Ford with a pink hibiscus; 2nd Denise Thurston a red hippeastrum; and 3rd Marlene Huf with a red gladioli.
Our next meeting will be on Thursday, May 25, at the home of Trudy and Mark Mallick. Going south down the Newell Highway turn right before the service station on Warrul Road and they are on the right after a bend. Please bring a chair, a hat and cup.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.