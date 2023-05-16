The Salvos are here to help, Red Shield Appeal makes it possible

Don Gordon has been a Red Shield Appeal collector for decades and his reason is simple: the Salvos help people.
Judy Brown and Wendy Broome are the new faces of the Salvos in Forbes and Parkes, and they have seen the need daily since they arrived on 1 February.
So many people in our communities are still dealing with the aftermath of the November 2022 floods, both the prolonged Lachlan River flooding and the horrendous flash floods of November 14.
They are just some of those approaching the Salvos for a listening ear and connection to practical support at this time. The rising cost of living is hitting hard.
"People need emergency food, they have nothing and they're having to use their money on fuel to get to places to get assistance - even to get to Centrelink," Wendy said.
"They don't have phone service on their phones because they haven't been able to recharge them."
"They'll realise the weekend's coming and they haven't got anything," Judy added.
That's where the Salvos come in. Funds raised during Red Shield Appeal stock their emergency pantry, provide gift cards to purchase essentials, help families pay electricity bills.
Wendy and Judy explain that 90 per cent of the funds raised locally are distributed locally - but you do have to go through the Salvos' centralised Doorways program to apply.
The store is also invaluable, especially right now as temperatures drop and people need warm clothes and blankets urgently.
"Every time we put blankets out, they are gone within two hours of the shop opening," Wendy said.
"We desperately need blankets."
One flood-affected family able to move back into a house just this month was able to get doonas and covers, and equipped their kitchen for about $40 through the store.
For others, it's the seemingly little things that make a big difference.
"They've had the major assistance and now it's the rebuilding, getting things together," Judy says.
"They lost all their special treasures after the clean up."
Spending most of her time in the family store, she is witness to the joy that transforms people's faces when they find something beautiful, old or precious.
"I call this the treasure trove," she says.
