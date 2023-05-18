Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Persistence rewarded as Forbes Ranch Sorting and Penning hosts 'fabulous' series final

May 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ninety riders, 830 runs, three big days: Forbes Ranch Sorting and Penning is celebrating the long-awaited finale of its championship series after an enormously successful event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.