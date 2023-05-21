Forbes Advocate
Family fun and fire safety as Forbes firefighters bring back open day

May 22 2023 - 8:00am
It's one of the big thrills for kids each year ... getting to meet our Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters, sit in the fire trucks and even wear a helmet!

