Alex McMillan joins Forbes Shire Council to lead new major projects team

With more than $50 million in capital works to progress, Forbes Shire Council has created a temporary new director's role - and has brought a local home to fill it.
Alex McMillan has taken on the role of Director Major Projects, and his team has taken handover of no less than 18 projects.
Getting the doors of the heated pool open, transforming the former Lachlan Vintage Village into our Visitor Information Centre, and overseeing construction of the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre are just a few of the big items on their agenda.
Mr McMillan, who grew up in Eugowra and went to high school in Forbes, brings 12 years in major projects experience to the role.
He's been working for an engineering consultancy firm that took him all over NSW, in mining infrastructure, including underground, and in roads and bridges.
The Forbes role came up just at the time he was looking for something "a bit more settled" for his family.
Outside work hours, look out for him lacing up the boots for the Forbes Magpies.
"The opportunity arose for this role and it aligned with what I was looking for as the next chapter of life - to get off the road, stop working job to job," Mr McMillan said.
"With the immense volume of work that was coming through (for Forbes Shire Council) the strategic plan was to separate the directorate and start a project team.
"We've gone from $8 million worth of capital works to $56 million."
Some of those projects are already under way, others are to commence.
The development of Goldridge Estate and Central West Industrial Park commercial area are two more of the longer term projects the team will oversee, there are works on our sporting facilities and in the CBD also to commence.
Mr McMillan's focus is on ensuring they run smoothly, it's also on building relationships with all the user and community groups involved and communicating with them.
"It's been a nice homecoming, it's been good to catch up with a lot of familiar faces and reconnect," he said.
"Now I'm here I can understand that as being a strength with the consultation with all the user groups, finding familiar ground with everyone and getting their perspective."
