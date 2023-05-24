Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Alex McMillan joins Forbes Shire Council to lead new major projects team

May 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Director Major Projects director Alex McMillan (right) on site at the construction of the heated pool carpark with Noel Hocking and Nick Greenhalgh.
New Director Major Projects director Alex McMillan (right) on site at the construction of the heated pool carpark with Noel Hocking and Nick Greenhalgh.

With more than $50 million in capital works to progress, Forbes Shire Council has created a temporary new director's role - and has brought a local home to fill it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.