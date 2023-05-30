In memorium: Nin Caldwell remembered for giving so much

Ninette Caldwell was from a pioneering family born on 12th August 1924 in the Forbes Hospital.
She was the first born to Edith and Herb Gibson of Riversleigh, a beautiful property on the Lachlan River.
In the early years she and her three sisters Trish ,Barb and Frankie were taught by governesses on the farm.
After Boarding school it was back to the farm for all the usual duties with her happiest times riding her pony, yabby fishing, picnics on Sundays on the Jemalong Mountain Range and trips in the Model T Ford with a canvas roof with no windows.
It was during the war in 1943 that Nin met Duncan Caldwell who was serving in the Air Force and later married in 1948 after the war was over and he had finished his University degree at Oxford.
With her husband being in the Colonial Service their first destination was Malaya which was very terrifying and did not last long.
It was back to Australia and as Nin always loved the land and Duncan with no background of farming took to jackerooing on Nin's grandfather's property Plevna at Trundle.
Following a couple of years there it was time for a new challenge and head to the outback of Cunnamulla where Robert was born.
In 1953 they drew a Soldier Settlers block at Richmond Queensland and first daughter Sally arrived.
The wool industry in those early years was kind and gave the family a good start despite the hardship of isolation and lack of basic facilities that we enjoy today.
After ten years in the outback and another daughter Jenny it was time to head back to the Lachlan so in 1963 where they actually did a property swap with the Stitt family who owned Nanima at Paytens Bridge.
The following year Tina was born and with a an intensive irrigation farm to develop spare time was rare.
However Nin pursued her love of gardening and grew some of the best roses and camellias in the district winning many a prize at the district shows.
When the family sold Nanima and moved to the adjoining farm Radley Nin built a new home and garden which won the Sydney Morning Herald best new garden award which Nin was very proud of.
After her husband passed away in 1986 Nin took up bridge and then took on the Presidency for many years.
The National Trust movement was also being established in the district to preserve the old building which Nin was a founding member.
Retirement from farming life and a move to a small acreage on Sandhills Road where she remained until her passing during the floods on 25th November 2022 aged 98.
Nin is remembered for giving so much and a great influence on her five grandchildren Angus, Camilla, Skye, Sarah and Jim and great grandchild Maddie.
A private farewell was held on 4th December 2022 at the Orange Funeral Chapel. This tribute was delivered by Reverend Nathan Dirs.
