Lack of Wyangala funding 'insulting' to those whose homes, farms were flooded: McCormack

The Federal Member for Riverina has described the Federal Budget as "insulting" to Forbes community members whose homes, farms and businesses were flooded in the disasters of 2022.
Both our Federal and State MPs are advocating for the raising of the Wyangala dam wall as one of the measures needed to prevent a repeat of the losses experienced late last year.
But there was no funding in the Federal budget for the project and Michael McCormack says Labor has "abandoned" water security projects by deferring it.
"This, coupled with the New South Wales Government Water Minister Rose Jackson stating the State Government is not interested in raising Wyangala Dam wall, it is just going to build better escape routes for the people of Forbes, is insulting on both levels to those whose homes, farms and businesses have been flooded - several times in some instances - downstream of the Wyangala Dam," Mr McCormack said.
For the NSW Government's part, new Minister for Water Rose Jackson says the Wyangala Dam final business case review is under way.
"It is being independently reviewed by Infrastructure NSW who provide strategic advice to the NSW Government to ensure the state is getting the infrastructure it needs," she said in a statement to The Forbes Advocate.
"It will deliver its recommendations next month.
"A rigorous and robust Final Business Case is a vital part of the planning and development process for all NSW Government projects and ensures the NSW Government is making informed, evidence-based investment decisions."
Member for Orange Philip Donato said in Parliament he "firmly believed" raising the wall was a necessary step to prevent flooding in downstream communities in the Lachlan Valley.
"It is disappointing that this project, promised by the former Government to be commenced years ago, has been shelved," he said.
Mr Donato said any spending on flood mitigation "should be viewed as crucial investment".
"Flood mitigation measures, however costly at the outset, will ultimately save future government's significant cost while future-proofing our economy," he said.
"The Lachlan River flooded multiple times over the past year and the cost to communities, local council and primary producers in the valley is in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
"Any funding directed towards preventing homes and businesses from being flooded will inevitably save money in the longer term.
"We need co-operation among local and State governments in exploring permanent flood-protection barriers to protect local communities."
Donato has also called for more support for individuals and families dealing with the aftermath of last year's floods.
"There has been disparity in government support for communities in the Orange electorate compared with communities in Northern New South Wales, including buybacks, raising of homes and retrofits," he said in Parliament.
"We do not begrudge their support, but people living elsewhere in the State who have been flood-impacted, including my electorate of Orange, deserve the same access to support packages."
Mr Donato said a review of flood mitigation and response measures must also look at insurance.
"Firsthand experiences by many who have endured the rigorous insurance claims process have been troubling, to put it mildly," he told Parliament.
"Many have resorted to referring their matter to the Insurance Council or engaging legal representation, further victimising already distressed families.
"The cost and availability of home contents and property insurance have a dramatic influence upon property value, future property sales, investment, personal wealth and the local economy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.