Forbes Public School leads the way Advertising Feature

School programs such as those in the creative arts and cultural space as well as sporting programs ensure there is something for everyone at Forbes Public School. Picture supplied

Forbes Public School is extremely proud of how the whole school community has worked together to ensure the new school site is a welcoming place for all students and their families.

Forbes Public School values diversity across its community, successfully integrating both mainstream and special education. This year our school has three mainstream kindergarten classes with the opportunity for our students with special needs to access one of our infants classes in the Special Education unit, which we call the Learning Centre.

The most important thing to remember about starting Kindergarten is that among all the emotions felt by both students and families, it is an exciting time and that it will be fun. Kindergarten is all about building friendships and developing foundational skills that will support students for future school life and endeavours.

Reading to and with students during the early years is important, as it helps to develop student vocabulary and foundational reading skills, which enables them to make connections with what they are learning at school with their home and community environments.



Every student begins school at a different level both academically and socially, and learns at their own pace. Our staff are explicitly trained to work with students to identify their needs and develop support plans to ensure the growth and development of each student is supported, encouraged ad met.



It is important not to compare your child with others at this point in time as each learning journey is unique and will be nurtured.

Forbes Public School values all students. The school community is welcoming, and highly trained, dedicated staff set goals to meet the needs of all students. School programs such as those in the creative arts and cultural space as well as sporting programs ensure there is something for everyone.

Students are supported through a Positive Behaviour for Learning culture, led collaboratively by a team that ensures a whole-school, proactive and shared approach to student wellbeing. This is supported by the Stronger, Smarter approach that enhances the high-expectations culture shared between all at Forbes Public School.

An active Parents and Citizens Association, strong community partnerships with the AECG and other outside agencies contribute to, value and support the school's strategic directions. They work alongside staff to advocate for whole-school needs that help support student wellbeing, growth and attainment and the continuous improvement of school grounds, resources and infrastructure.

Forbes Public School is taking enrolments for 2024. Parents and carers can contact the front office on 68521934 to make an appointment to view the school or pop in to collect information packs and out-of-zone enrolment forms.

