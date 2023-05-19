Forbes High, the region's school of choice

Forbes High - the school of choice Advertising Feature

Forbes High School is the school of choice in Forbes.



The school offers a diverse and broad range of specialist subjects from Year 7 to Year 12 and the Higher School Certificate.



Highly skilled VET teachers provide industry-quality training and qualifications. Forbes High School is phone free, with the introduction of Yondr pouches in 2022, ensuring our focus is on high-quality teaching and learning.



We have strong partnerships with TAFE and other educational providers such as Aurora and Distance Education, meaning that no matter the subject our students want to study, we will make that happen.



Specialised facilities such as a Hospitality Trade Training Centre allow students to receive first-class training in state-of-the-art facilities.

Facilities such as the future-focused learning space of the library allow students to engage in individual and group activities where high expectations are at the core of the learning challenge.



The specialised and tailored Senior Student Success program in Stage 6 supports students in Years 11 and 12 to flourish as they are exposed to a range of study programs, mindfulness and organisational skills - all vital for success in the HSC.

The first-of-its-kind Wellness Hub continues to cater for student and family wellbeing, providing the opportunity for a range of community providers to support Forbes High School families.

Complementing the Wellness Hub is the Learning Centre, a multipurpose space where students can reconnect with school, engage in specialised programs to support their learning, or engage in enrichment opportunities.



A Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) Centre is under development, catering for students to develop skills in STEM and future-focused learning possibilities.

Diverse learning is at the heart of Forbes High School and we have a support unit catering to students with additional learning needs.

Forbes High School is located on 25 acres of beautiful grounds with gardens, kitchen gardens, outdoor chessboards and a range of outdoor fitness equipment and activities. Our classrooms have received significant upgrades to ensure that they are technology-rich environments to drive student learning.

Connecting with our community is at the heart of Aboriginal education at Forbes High School. We support our students through programs such as Girri Girri and we are introducing Sista Speak and a range of other programs.

