Forbes Advocate
Home/News/National

How to enjoy hard liquor on World Whisky Day

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated May 19 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whisky can be a difficult spirit to conquer but a few simple steps can turn a Moscato lover into a dark spirit devotee and there's no better time to start than World Whisky Day on May 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.