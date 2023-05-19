Whisky can be a difficult spirit to conquer but a few simple steps can turn a Moscato lover into a dark spirit devotee and there's no better time to start than World Whisky Day on May 20.
The key for beginners is staying the course and finding the whisky to match your palette - despite those memories of teen hangovers from cheap scotch.
There's a world of delicious whisky for those willing to push past their preconceptions and embrace the burn of the dark spirit.
A true love of whisky, or whiskey if it's from United States or Ireland, can take time to cultivate.
Bad memories of whisky likely come from experiences drinking peated whisky from Scottish distilleries on Islay and Orkey. Some distilleries in India, Japan and New Zealand also include the distinctive flavour.
Peat is formed from decomposed moss, grass and tree roots in Scottish bogs and, when lit on fire to dry the whisky's malted barley base, imparts a smoky flavour.
These whiskies are well respected in the category but often grate against novice drinkers so bookmark peated whiskies and return to them after you've found a love of other styles of scotch.
Smooth and sweet bourbon and rye whiskies are the best option for those who want to develop a taste for dark spirits.
Mellow flavours like vanilla, oak, caramel, grain, nutmeg, and cinnamon make bourbon and rye easy-sipping favourites.
Bourbon gets its sweetness from the corn that makes up at least 51 per cent of the spirit.
Many Australian whiskies like Starward and Gospel offer drinkers the same rich respite.
Bathurst bourbon enthusiast Rob Lowe will be celebrating World Whisky Day with his collection of a "few" hundred bottles.
"Bourbon is my favourite whiskey, in particular Wild Turkey Bourbon is my favourite type of whiskey," he said.
He fell into whiskey collecting slowly and planned to crack the bottles after a "few" years of aging but has continued to build on his cellar.
"I enjoy the challenge of finding some rare bottles out there around the world - with the exception of one, I've found a bottle or bottles in every continent," he said.
Drinking cocktails with dark spirits at their base can be an effective way to develop a taste for whisky.
A whisky sour or mint julep are sweet and refreshing cocktails that remain popular in cocktail bars around the world. A boulevardier, a Negroni with whisky in place of gin, is a bitter orange option.
Those steering clear of alcohol can try a mocktail made with booze free alternatives including Lyre's highland malt.
The international whisky, and whiskey, scene is booming and new variations are pioneered regularly so keeping taste testing to find the right style for you.
Gatekeepers may say one approach is more correct than another but kick off the shackles of tradition and have fun. But drink responsibly.
"Enjoy and savour the moments you have now and enjoy some of these bottles with those who mean something to you," Mr Lowe said.
