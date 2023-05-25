Vampire Jet repair work now "very close", councillors assured

As the Vampire Jet deteriorates seemingly before our eyes, the council has been assured repair work is "very close" to starting.
"We're almost at the stage where we're going to get the volunteers directly involved," Engineering Director Richard Jane told councillors after Brian Mattiske raised the sad state of the icon at councillors' May meeting.
The deHavilland Vampire Jet, mounted on a monopole by Lake Forbes since 1971, has been fenced off since February 2022 with further scaffolding and supports added in the following months.
It was inspected by an engineer, with the council to receive a report on the best plan for restoration, but the following months brought severe rain and floods to our region, wiping out the playground affectionately known as "the aeroplane park".
Mr Jane said the plan is to take the "insides" out of the cockpit as a lot of avionics remain. They will be taken to the museum.
"Then it will be a matter of taking the full front of the jet off and taking out all the rotten wood and all that sort of business, and getting a local contractor to come up with a frame, then putting the skin and everything else back on," he told councillors.
"We are very close to that stage of starting on it."
The De Havilland Vampire has been in its place by Lake Forbes since 1971, the 50th anniversary of the Royal Australian Airforce.
The DH 100 Vampire was a single-seat fighter bomber that entered RAAF service in 1949 - so how did this one end up in Forbes?
Wal Williams, who was president of the Forbes Aero Club as well as the council's health and building surveyor at the time, said it was intended as a drawcard for the town.
Mr Williams said the story went back to the late 1960s and early 1970s, when the then Forbes Municipal Council purchased the plane from the RAAF at Wagga.
The Vampire had been used at their training centre - stripped down and rebuilt in training mechanics - and was one of three they made available for sale at the time.
