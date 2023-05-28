Forbes council protests 'damaging' increase in emergency service levy

Council will have no option but to make cuts to service and infrastructure spending if it has to be an increased emergency service levy to the NSW Government, Forbes Shire councillors have been told.
Forbes Shire Council is facing an estimated $163,500 increase in its levy, totalling $553,000, a report from Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM to the May council meeting said.
This estimated increase amounts to 53 per cent of the expected increase in rate income for 2023/24.
Not only that, but it has been imposed on councils well after IPART made its determination on their rate rise for the financial year, and late in their budgeting process.
"If the NSW Government's decision is not reversed, this will negatively impact Council's services, infrastructure maintenance and delivery," Mayor Miller's report said.
"IPART-approved rate rises are intended to compensate for the impacts of inflation and increases in council costs.
"Instead, the rate increase will have to be largely diverted to the significantly higher ESL payments this year. NSW councils will have no option other than to make cuts to infrastructure and services expenditure."
Councillors have voted to appeal to the NSW Treasurer and other ministers expressing "strong opposition" to the government's decision to impose an "enormous" cost increase on councils by removing a subsidy councils had been receiving in recent years.
Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance described it as "very alarming".
Mayor Miller said the levy funded NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and the State Emergency Service, with funding being split between insurers, the State Government and local government.
Councils have been receiving a subsidy since the SES was added to the funds, with that subsidy to be removed this year.
"The system as it works now is ... anyone that's got insurance they are paying 75 per cent of that budget in their insurance," Mayor Miller told the meeting.
"You are then coming to us as residents and ratepayers of Forbes and you are paying another 11.9 per cent levy on top of what you've already paid in your insurance. It's a ridiculous position that we find ourselves in."
Mayor Miller said she had been advocating for a property-based levy similar to South Australia's since Bob Carr was in government in 2004.
"On top of the people that don't have insurance we have multinationals that insure off shore - when they insure off shore they're not paying any of that 75 per cent," she said.
"It's a system that is broken, completely, and we have to try and encourage the new government - and I think we will have some discussions - to try to sit down and get a property based levy that will work."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.