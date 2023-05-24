What's on in and around Forbes as we head into winter

NATIONAL SORRY DAY
Friday, May 26
Gather at the Forbes Bowling Club for morning tea, lawn bowls, johnnycake and lunch. There will be guest speakers, artworks and performances on the day.
MACRAME WORKSHOP
Friday, May 26
Join Frame of Mind to create a macrame feather wall hanging of your very own. The event is on from 7-9pm at Northside Chapel. Tickets are $25 through eventbrite.com.au which includes all materials.
HEAVY VEHICLE BREAKFAST
June 8
Registrations are now open for this year's heavy vehicle breakfast, with a focus on heavy vehicle access, driver fatigue, emerging technology, enforcement procedures and much more. The event is at the Forbes Inn and will start at 6.30am with breakfast. The official program starts at 7am. The event will finish at 11.30am. To register phone 6861 2364 or go onto the council's facebook page for the link.
ROTARY IPOMOEA MARKETS
Saturday, June 10
Come on down to Lions Park between 8am and 12.30pm for these marvelous markets. Browse the stalls of home made and home grown goodies and enjoy breakfast by the lake.
PARKES PICNIC RACES
Saturday, June 10
Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun, and festivities that make the June long weekend in Parkes the social highlight of the year! At the Parkes Picnic Races, there will be loads of entertainment with a great day of racing, fun and the popular Fashions on the Field. The racecourse provides a full bar and betting facilities along with a range of catering services available on course throughout the day. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
NATURAL HAZARDS WORKSHOP
Thursday, June 15
Primary producers and small business owners are invited to join the Rural Financial Counselling Service at a free "Navigator your farming and small business natural hazards" workshop. Primary producers and small business owners have endured a tough twelve months with floods, bushfires and the lingering effects of Covid-19. These workshops aim to help set you up with long-term plans and ongoing support to combat future natural hazards. It's 8.30am to 12.30pm with morning tea and lunch provided. To register, or for more information, go online to https://rfcs-nsw.microsoftcrmportals.com/home
FROST AND FIRE
Saturday, June 17
As temps reach frosty lows, warm up and chill out lakeside with us next to toasty fire buckets, and indulge in some hearty food and boutique brews, while enjoying the sounds of Australian renowned musicians, local talent, memorable live entertainment and Wiradjuri cultural performances. This year's special guests are not to be missed ... Sneaky Sound System! It's all on at the ski dam from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.