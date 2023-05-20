Join National Simultaneous Storytime with The Speedy Sloth

Everyone is invited to join Forbes Library for National Simultaneous Storytime on Wednesday May 24 at 11am.
The Speedy Sloth is instantly loveable with strong rhyming for read aloud joy, and a terrific, inclusive message about running your own race.
From award-winning creators Rebecca Young and Heath McKenzie, comes this inspiring story to celebrate all winners ... especially those who don't come first.
It was finally time for the event of the year, Spike couldn't believe it-THE GREAT RACE was here! The other sloths said it couldn't be done, but Spike didn't care, she was ready to run!
It is the official story chosen for ALIA National Simultaneous Storytime 2023, to be celebrated all across Australia and New Zealand!
Join in the shared story at Forbes Library read by Candice with fun craft activities involving sloths!
