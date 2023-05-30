Motocross track receives rave reviews as riders descend on Daroobalgie

Forbes Auto Sports Club's upgraded Daroobalgie motocross track has received rave reviews from riders from all over the State after a huge day of competition.
The club hosted a double header with dirt track Saturday and motocross Sunday, with some 150 riders converging on the venue from all over the State.
Given that there were also State titles on the weekend, Forbes Auto Sports Club president Jake Redfern believes the local club will continue to grow from here.
Riders came from all over our region and metropolitan areas, from Dubbo to Wagga Wagga and beyond.
"It was awesome - we had people travelling from Sydney, Canberra, everywhere and lots of great feedback with the brand new track, everyone loved it," Redfern said.
Competition was on offer for Nippers (4-7 years) and right up through the age groups to the over 35s.
The weekend was actually Round 2 for 2023 for Forbes Auto Sports Club, but motocross was rained out at lunchtime in Round 1 so it was the first full day for the track rebuilt earlier this year.
"Everyone absolutely loved it, even down to the 4-7-year-olds, everyone had a really good day," Redfern said.
"There are massive jumps, really fast sections.
"Yesterday we clashed with a couple of other meetings but I think once word gets around we should have some really big meetings."
Feedback for the whole event was great and the committee will look to keep improving with each meeting.
"We're looking forward to the next round," Redfern said.
Racing returns to Daroobalgie June 24 and 25.
