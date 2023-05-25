Crocodile Dundee and the Flintstones roll into Eugowra with 2023 Variety Bash

Fred Flintstone, Darth Vadar and Mick Dundee were just a few of the colourful characters in Eugowra on Sunday, when 100 Variety Bash cars pulled into town.
More than 300 "Bashers" in 100 weird and colourful cars pulled in to Eugowra Public School for lunch on Day 1 of their 2023 event.
The community rallied to put on a top event for the visitors, baking and serving meals, setting up tables, chairs and even a fire bucket on the chilly day.
The Variety Bash is in its 31st year, raising funds for Variety - the Children's Charity.
For participants, the event is a drive through the back roads of NSW visiting communities along the way.
In Eugowra, they presented the school with funds for a chicken coop and chicken run.
The Bash is a celebration of 12 months fundraising to help kids living in Australia who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability - with a total $80,000 to be distributed in schools and communities like Eugowra as they go.
The bighearted convoy started their seven day 2,160km journey in Dubbo and went on from Eugowra to Greenthorpe, Stockinbingal and all over the State before wrapping it all up at Newcastle's Foreshore with a Variety Family Fun Day on May 27.
The convoy includes nine NRL team themed cars, Team Tonka, Spongebob Squarepants, Toy Story Crocodile Dundee, Scooby Doo, Transformers, Shrek, Star Wars, Dark Lords, Minions, Trolls, Flintstones and Thomas the Tank Engine themed vehicles.
Repco are joining the celebration this year as the NSW Bash celebrates its 31st year. Other teams come from the private sector, each with a common goal of helping children through Variety and having a lot of fun in the process.
"One of the great things about Variety and the Bash is donors and supporters get to see the money they've helped raise make a huge impact on kids and families across the state," Variety NSW/ACT CEO, David Small, said.
"Through grants of equipment and programs, Variety's Bashers see the lifelong impact they deliver through their fundraising.
"Sponsors are the lifeblood of events, and we couldn't change the lives of as many kids or make the Bash the "must do" event it is without the support of the AHA, Regional Australia Bank and many other companies that help get the show on the road."
