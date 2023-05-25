Forbes Advocate
Crocodile Dundee and the Flintstones roll into Eugowra with 2023 Variety Bash

May 26 2023 - 8:30am
Fred Flintstone, Darth Vadar and Mick Dundee were just a few of the colourful characters in Eugowra on Sunday, when 100 Variety Bash cars pulled into town.

