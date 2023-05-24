"Next man up" mindset serves Magpies well as they get two points from Nyngan roadtrip

The Magpies' "next man up" mentality shone on the weekend as they picked up two points with a 20-30 win over Nyngan at the Tigers' home ground.
Forbes Magpies were down some key players for the road trip but co-captain coach Nick Greenhalgh was incredibly proud of the side that ran on for first grade.
"We just have that next man up mentality now," he said.
"It's never easy going to Nyngan and getting the two points, really proud of the effort the boys put in yesterday.
"We had a few out through suspension and injury but the boys who stepped up really did a good job for us."
The Tigers had won three of four games until the Magpies bested them.
Cale Dunn scored a double for the Tigers who led the game early on before Forbes got into their work.
The reigning premiers turned it on late in the match to kick away and take their second win of the season.
"Special mention to our forwards: I thought Tommy Hopkins who got player's player was absolutely outstanding along with Charlie Lennon as well," Greenhalgh said.
"Tommy Toohey - playing maybe out of position in the back row but he's probably going to keep his back row spot he played that good.
"Everyone really turned up with the attitude to win, and that's what we need in the coming weeks: good attitude and everyone on the same page."
Nyngan was solid and Greenhalgh reckons they'll feature at the business end of the season.
"I think they had a couple out as well so obviously when they come to Forbes it could be two completely different sides but whoever goes out to Nyngan knows they're in a game of football that's for sure," he said.
"They've got a couple of young kids coming through that are very, very handy as well as the old heads mixed in."
Forbes now has a week off before they come up against Dubbo CYMS back at Spooner Oval, and they're looking forward to being able to welcome back some key players.
Tongia Fox and Aaron Wykamp have served their suspension, and Richard Fui and Pio Seci are flying back into Australia this week.
They were also down Alex McMillan through injury and a couple of their younger players who had school footy commitments.
"We've got seven or eight guys we could potentially line up in the first grade squad in the next few weeks which is really really good for the club," Greenhalgh said.
"We'll be looking forward to that - we'll have a few headaches coming up in selections but that's what we want."
The captain-coach team of Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews have been back on field together for two weeks now - Andrews sitting out the season opener with injury and Greenhalgh nursing a calf injury sustained in the Magpies' last home game.
"I feel pretty comfortable with the calf, hopefully the week off will do it good and we'll get ready for Dubbo CYMS in a fortnight's time."
The much-anticipating long weekend derby against Parkes Spacemen is coming up fast and should be a good one.
The Spacemen were in fine form on Sunday, rallying from 18-0 to record a 26-24 win against a Wellington Cowboys outfit bolstered by the return of Blake Ferguson.
Overall, the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership is shaping up as a good one.
"I think Group 11's going to be really hot for those top four spots, every win is going to be crucial but we're just going to take it one game at a time and hopefully tick the boxes as we go," Greenhalgh said.
