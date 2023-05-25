On National Heritage Motoring Day, car clubs showed community support

On Sunday, May 21, car clubs from all around Australia celebrated National Motoring Heritage Day.
At a local level, car clubs from the central tablelands and central west gathered in Eugowra and Forbes to lend support to local businesses affected by the devastating floods of November last year.
It was also a good opportunity for a number of car clubs from the area to make individual donations to the Eugowra Flood Appeal.
One such club was the Parkes based Central West Car Club who donated $5000 to the appeal.
"At a recent meeting of the car club it was unanimously agreed that $5000 was a worthy donation to the appeal" said Jo Hemming from theCWCC who was integral in the proposal.
"We had a good number of our members attend the run to Eugowra with their cars and it was great to give back to the community."
Add that to the number of cars from otherlocal car clubs and it was certainly a busy and spectacular day on theroads in and out of Eugowra.
National Motoring Heritage Day occurs on the third Sunday of May each year to promote and display Australia's strong motoring heritage so for those with an interest keep a mental note on your calendar to be involved and support the day next year.
