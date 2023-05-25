Forbes Advocate
On National Heritage Motoring Day, car clubs showed community support

By Jeff McClurg
May 25 2023 - 2:56pm
Members of the Central West Car Club and their beautiful cars in Eugowra. Picture by Jeff McClurg
On Sunday, May 21, car clubs from all around Australia celebrated National Motoring Heritage Day.

