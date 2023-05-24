Forbes Advocate
Swamp Tigers under siege as Giants take upper hand in AFL Central West Junior comp

By Alex Milsom
May 24 2023 - 8:08pm
Zain Clark was judged best on ground for the game although the Swamp Tigers suffered defeat at the hand of the Giants. Picture supplied
Orange/Forbes under 14's and 17's both went home disappointed after respective losses to the Bathurst Giants at Giants Park in a chilly Bathurst on Sunday.

