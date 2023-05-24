Swamp Tigers under siege as Giants take upper hand in AFL Central West Junior comp

Orange/Forbes under 14's and 17's both went home disappointed after respective losses to the Bathurst Giants at Giants Park in a chilly Bathurst on Sunday.
It was a strong performance from the Giants under 14's following up from their win against the Swamp Tigers in the opening round.
Bathurst led from the first few minutes in the under 14's match thanks to early goals and continued to dominate Orange/Forbes for the rest of the quarter kicking a total of 5 goals 5 to setup a lead of 35 points at the first break.
After the break Bathurst continued to increase their lead while never letting the Swamp Tigers in the match through their midfield dominance and were able to use their height advantage in the forward line to kick a further six goals in the second and third terms to lead by over 70 points at three quarter time.
The Swamp Tigers kept the Giants scoreless in the final term and were rewarded for their efforts when Hugo Fitzsimmons kicked the Swamp Tigers first and only goal.
It was a tough day at the office for the 14's the Swamp Tiger defence who were under siege the entire game and their efforts ensured the damage wasn't any worse.
The midfield and forward line also never dropped their heads and gave their all despite the scoreboard.
Zain Clark was judged best on ground for the game in a losing side, which states how well he played, while Hugo Fitzsimmons and Logan McMahon were the best for the Swamp Tigers.
The under 17's suffered their first loss for the year going down to the Giants by four points in a cracking game of AFL footy.
Both teams came out firing with neither team willing to give an inch. The first quarter could not have been any tighter with both teams booting three goals, with Orange/Forbes taking a one-point lead at the first break.
The second term was the same as the first, but it was the Giants who went to the break with a one goal lead. After half time the game went up a notch but neither team could open a significant lead.
Orange/Forbes kicked three goals 2 to one goal 1 to take a game high 7 point lead at three quarter time.
The final quarter was a mirror image of the third with the Giants kicking three goals 2 to the Swamp Tigers one goal 3 to take the win 9.7 (61) to 8.9 (57).
It was Orange/Forbes' first loss for the year, with the Giants and the Swamp Tigers now equal forts on the ladder. Best for Orange/Forbes were Harvey Shepard and Jesse Carmody.
In the other junior games, the Orange Youth Girls went down to Bathurst 1.2 (8) to 5.9 (39) while the Orange 12's also went down, albeit narrowly 6.6 (42) to 9.3 (57)
Next week the Orange/Forbes junior's take on the Bathurst Bushrangers in Orange
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.