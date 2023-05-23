Visiting golfers get familiar with course, with close contest in lead up to Open

Wednesday 17th was a Stableford Sponsored by Shell Service Centre and was won by Jill Cripps with 40 points who also had NTP 9th, good to see Jill back in the winning circle. Runner Up Judy Hodge with 36 and NTP 18th Colleen Bratton. Wellington Tournament was on during the same week where 9 Forbes Ladies took to the field of 160 Players and their long course, Sal Perry brought home the trophy by winning the 36 Hole Handicap in Division Two. Lindy Cowhan had 4th place in Division 3 in the 18 Hole Handicap. On the last day Foursomes was played and team Jenny Hubbard and Kerry Stirling were Runners UP in Division 2. Back to Forbes on Saturday 20th for the American Foursomes sponsored by Jenny Fletcher and Nicole Death and with 20 players it was a competitive day in ideal conditions. Taking home their trophy was Jill Cripps and Sally Crosby with a low 64.5 Nett. Carolyn and Brianna Duncan were Runners UP with 67. NTP 9th Kerry Stirling and 18th Jill Cripps. Sadly the Mudgee girls defeated Forbes in the Pennants on Monday,

