Visiting golfers get familiar with course, with close contest in lead up to Open

By Short Putt
On Saturday the Forbes golfers enjoyed their exercise under predominantly grey skies, which seemed to influence the scoring unduly. But among the gloom in the 'Golfie' there were a couple of bright sparks after producing some sparkling scores in the close contest for victory.
The Mens competition on Saturday was an Individual Stroke event, sponsored by B&C Automotive. The field of 62 men included a number of Parkes visitors who were here to practice before upcoming Mens Open.
The Div-1 winner was Peter 'Ecky' Dawson with a 66 nett score. His front-9 included a run of birdies enabling him to turn at 3-under. He followed that with four birdies on the back-9 that ironed out a couple of bogeys. Runner-up was Mugen Green who seemed to enjoy the front-9 as he also turned at 3-under. His birdies came at different holes to Ecky's. The back-9 had a speed hump at the 15th and 16th holes where he dropped three shots, which added to an earlier bogey to give him a 67 nett overall.
The Div-2 players all seemed to be hampered by the grey conditions as their scoring was somewhat higher. The winner was Robert Scott with a 72 nett. He got there with two even halves, a couple of pars and a couple of rough holes, but was well pleased to play to his handicap. Runner-up was Peter Tisdell with a nett 74. He was quite tidy on the front-9 but came unstuck with a couple of inexplicable triple-bogeys that looked out of placed on his card.
The ball sweep went to 76 nett, going to: 69 - W O'Neill, B Ashton; 70 - M Haley; 73 - G Webb, T Cogswell, S Kirkman; 74 - T Callaghan, H Callaghan, F Melisi, B Parker; 75 - D Earl, P Pymont; R Hey, T Griffiths, D Rhodes, L Flakelar, Alf Davies.
The visitors were all Parkes players, who had varying success. They included: Mugen Green, Rob Hey, Mark Kelly, and Wayne Powter. Look out for their names next weekend.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Phil Maher; 18th - Ted Morgan. Phil got his '2' but Ted missed. Ted's name was the only one on the sheet, while Phil used his 'last group advantage' to grab that one. Overall there were eleven 2's scored, with the most on the 3rd hole.
There was a lone '2' in Div-2 by Brian Clarke on the 9th. What could be termed the 'best' of all the 2's was that scored by Wayne Powter on the 1st hole. His tee shot held the green well and he stroked the putt in easily, but thereafter his game was no good.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was the icing on the cake for a good day by John 'Mugen' Green. Playing alongside Wayne O'Neill he was given plenty of advice. And ball was given plenty of encouragement as it flew straight for the pin, landed and trundle towards the hole. However, it finished a mere 1.30 metres from the hole and made for an easy '2'.
While the general outlook was grey, the greens were 'streaky' fast. Many commented on how quick they were, but also on how true they rolled. This may have had an effect on the scores with many putts missing, but there were not many comments regarding multiple putts. Maybe those players wanted to fly under the radar.
It is true that the greens affected some putts. Some players over-read the speed and thus under-hit the putt leaving the first putt well short. How much better would Pete Grayson's score have been if he had a bit of energy in some putts.
Then there were the overly cautious players who missed very short putts. Stevie G missed a short putt on the 17th, but admittedly he was putting across and downhill, reaching over a line when he should have marked, and thinking of the victory speech which never came. Scott Kirkman also blundered on the short putt dilemma. He 3-putted the 16th for a bogey, which cost him a par round and a little sanity.
And then there were some who found the putting easy. Max Haley was pleased to use only 30 putts for his round, which he commented put him into the upper section of the PGA statistics.
Good putting may have helped Todd Callaghan in two ways. Firstly, it was the first time since returning from injury that he managed a sub-80 round and felt as if he was playing golf. And secondly, it gave him a victory in the 'Family Stakes', where both he and Harry finished on 78 nett. However, Todd's better putting to finish with 3 pars gave him the count back win over Harry's 'bogey, par, bogey' finish. Good one Dad!
The grey skies may also have contributed to a difficulty for players to control their emotions. Caleb Hanrahan found it difficult to make the ball stick onto the green. His front-9 disappointment built up and culminated in a loud outburst when playing the 12th. There an easy pitch into the front slope on the green should have yielded a birdie, but instead the ball skidded through and ran towards the back.
Frank Hanns would have enjoyed the par that Caleb scored after he had similar problems on the 11th. However, all he was left with was a higher score than intended, and with a resultant 'fetch the club' being the disappointing outcome.
There was no Sunday Stableford Medley due to a lack of players.
Here is the News:
On Sunday the second leg of the 'Trilogy of Golf' was held in conjunction with the West Wyalong Open. The day was as windy as it was at Condobolin for the 1st leg, but overall more bearable.
Forbes players attended in good numbers but were thin on the ground when it came to the winners. John Betland (72 nett) won the A-Grade. R/up went to Caleb Hanrahan with a nett 73, and close behind was Steve Betland with a nett 74. This puts John in the front of the Trilogy race, with the final leg to be played at Forbes this weekend.
Spaces are still available for the Forbes Mens Open on Sunday, and the 4BBB on Saturday. Contact the Pro Shop poste haste if you want a game.
The Mens Wallace Cup has had a few matches, but the competitive urges will ramp up soon, with the First round to be completed by June 4. Remember - if the match is not played without a good reason then the result will be determined by a coin toss.
On Sat 10 June we have the Annual 'Can-Assist' Golf Day. All proceeds go to the Forbes Can-Assist who provide support to those among us suffering from cancer. Good prizes are assured. More details next week.
On June 12, the Monday of the Long Weekend, we have a Scramble event scheduled. Nominations are to be done on-line through the PGA Scramble link, but the staff in the Pro Shop can assist those who are unfamiliar with the process.
Members are reminded of, and invited to attend, the farewell for Head Pro Adam on Sat 3 June. This will be conducted after the Golf comp results presentation. Donations for a gift can be given to Steve Grallelis or Heather Davidson.
Don't forget to clear your Pro Shop account before June 4th.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday May 27 is a 4BBB Stableford, sponsored by Forbes Livestock & Agency. This is the precursor to the Open which will be played on Sun 28 May. This event is later than usual because of calendar complications. So it will be important for all players to keep their pace of play up so that the later starters do not finish in the dark.
Numbers were down slightly with 48 players for the monthly Lachlan Valley Veterans Golf Association 18 hole competition played in Forbes last Thursday.
However, along with local members visiting players were in high praise for the presentation of the course which has rebounded after months of care and dedication to all aspects from tee to green. The greens in particular were lighting fast, but true in line, drawing comment of praise from all players. A baked luncheon at the end of play also drew satisfying comment.
Two grades were played with the ever reliable Parkes member Nym Dziuba taking out A grade with 35 points on a count-back from big hitting Forbes member Stuart French.
In a somewhat surprise it was Grenfell member Denis Smith who brought sand greens touch to be the only player to play to his handicap winning B grade with 36 points from Graeme Cooke from Parkes runner-up with 34 on a count-back.
Nearest the pins, 9th B grade John Fowler (Parkes), 18th A grade Scott Kirkman (Forbes). Three best scores from each club for the Coles/Miller Shield had Forbes in front with 103 points, Parkes next 101, West Wyalong 91, Grenfell 89, Condobolin 84, Cowra 0.
Ball sweep to 29 points, players from Forbes and Parkes to win were - 34 Steve Edwards (F), Barry Parker (F), Niel Duncan (F), 33 John Fowler (P), Jeff Haley (F), Greg Webb (F), 32 Phil Bishop (P), 31 Don McKeowen (F), Barry Shine (F), Geoff Drane (F), 30 Les Little (F), Allan Rees (F), Alex MacKinnon (F), Steve Uphill (F), 29 Peter Bristoll (P), Ted Morgan (F), Ken Sly (F), Ken Sanderson (F), Scott Kirkman (F), Alf Davies (F).
It will be back to Forbes on Thursday for the twin-towns 18 hole stableford with noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.
Last Tuesday social 12 hole comp organiser Geoff Drane welcomed Rockhampton holiday maker Ross Smith who left highly impressed with the town and course. "We could quite easily live here. We've been here before and had to visit again," he openly told all in conversation.
With 13 players winner was Steve Edwards with 32 points from Ted Morgan 29. Making his first outing was Robert 'Spider' Webb who indicated more Tuesday rounds to come. Tuesday golf is for everyone, male or female, be at the Pro Shop from 9am and you're in.
Could be true for most - The golfer was a determined, if not very proficient player. At each swipe she made at the ball, earth flew in all directions.
"Gracious me," she exclaimed red-faced to her caddie, "the worms will think there's an earthquake."
"I don't know," replied the caddie, "the worms round here are very clever. I'll bet most of them are hiding underneath the ball for safety."
By The Roving Reporter
Wednesday 17th was a Stableford Sponsored by Shell Service Centre and was won by Jill Cripps with 40 points who also had NTP 9th, good to see Jill back in the winning circle. Runner Up Judy Hodge with 36 and NTP 18th Colleen Bratton. Wellington Tournament was on during the same week where 9 Forbes Ladies took to the field of 160 Players and their long course, Sal Perry brought home the trophy by winning the 36 Hole Handicap in Division Two. Lindy Cowhan had 4th place in Division 3 in the 18 Hole Handicap. On the last day Foursomes was played and team Jenny Hubbard and Kerry Stirling were Runners UP in Division 2. Back to Forbes on Saturday 20th for the American Foursomes sponsored by Jenny Fletcher and Nicole Death and with 20 players it was a competitive day in ideal conditions. Taking home their trophy was Jill Cripps and Sally Crosby with a low 64.5 Nett. Carolyn and Brianna Duncan were Runners UP with 67. NTP 9th Kerry Stirling and 18th Jill Cripps. Sadly the Mudgee girls defeated Forbes in the Pennants on Monday,
