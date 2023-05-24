Stay and play is set to go at St Laurence's

A new program aimed at easing the transition from preschool to kinder is set to launch this month at St Laurence's Parish Primary School in Forbes.
The program, named Stay and Play, will allow preschool-aged children to get a taste of "big school" and help them build socialisation and creativity skills through play.
St Laurence's Principal Anthony Lucey said Stay and Play was conceptualised off the back of parent feedback.
"St Laurence's parents have always told us that the transition from preschool to kinder, while exciting, can be challenging for their kids," Mr Lucey said.
"We're hoping Stay and Play will help the preschoolers become familiar with a bigger school environment and help them start to form friendships with their future classmates."
The program also allows the teachers to better prepare for the next school year and improve the learning experience for the children.
St Laurence's Kinder teacher, Liz Horan, said she was looking forward to seeing the results of the program.
"I'm excited about the early opportunity to build relationships with our littlest learners and, in turn, watch their friendships grow knowing that together they're coming to big school at St Laurence's."
Stay and Play will run weekly from 9am-11.30am from Thursday, June 1 and until the end of the school year. Please register your interest with the school via admin.forbes@wf.catholic.edu.au.
The co-educational Kinder to Year 6 school is part of a system of Catholic schools within the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes.
Forbes High School is the school of choice in Forbes.
The school offers a diverse and broad range of specialist subjects from Year 7 to Year 12 and the Higher School Certificate.
Highly skilled VET teachers provide industry-quality training and qualifications. Forbes High School is phone free, with the introduction of Yondr pouches in 2022, ensuring our focus is on high-quality teaching and learning.
We have strong partnerships with TAFE and other educational providers such as Aurora and Distance Education, meaning that no matter the subject our students want to study, we will make that happen.
Specialised facilities such as a Hospitality Trade Training Centre allow students to receive first-class training in state-of-the-art facilities.
Facilities such as the future-focused learning space of the library allow students to engage in individual and group activities where high expectations are at the core of the learning challenge.
The specialised and tailored Senior Student Success program in Stage 6 supports students in Years 11 and 12 to flourish as they are exposed to a range of study programs, mindfulness and organisational skills - all vital for success in the HSC.
The first-of-its-kind Wellness Hub continues to cater for student and family wellbeing, providing the opportunity for a range of community providers to support Forbes High School families.
Complementing the Wellness Hub is the Learning Centre, a multipurpose space where students can reconnect with school, engage in specialised programs to support their learning, or engage in enrichment opportunities.
A Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) Centre is under development, catering for students to develop skills in STEM and future-focused learning possibilities.
Diverse learning is at the heart of Forbes High School and we have a support unit catering to students with additional learning needs.
Forbes High School is located on 25 acres of beautiful grounds with gardens, kitchen gardens, outdoor chessboards and a range of outdoor fitness equipment and activities. Our classrooms have received significant upgrades to ensure that they are technology-rich environments to drive student learning.
Connecting with our community is at the heart of Aboriginal education at Forbes High School. We support our students through programs such as Girri Girri and we are introducing Sista Speak and a range of other programs.
Our Aboriginal Education Officer, Mr Barry Merritt, supports our Aboriginal students to be successful in their education and ensures we have strong connections to our community.
Forbes Public School is extremely proud of how the whole school community has worked together to ensure the new school site is a welcoming place for all students and their families.
Forbes Public School values diversity across its community, successfully integrating both mainstream and special education. This year our school has three mainstream kindergarten classes with the opportunity for our students with special needs to access one of our infants classes in the Special Education unit, which we call the Learning Centre.
The most important thing to remember about starting Kindergarten is that among all the emotions felt by both students and families, it is an exciting time and that it will be fun. Kindergarten is all about building friendships and developing foundational skills that will support students for future school life and endeavours.
Reading to and with students during the early years is important, as it helps to develop student vocabulary and foundational reading skills, which enables them to make connections with what they are learning at school with their home and community environments.
Every student begins school at a different level both academically and socially, and learns at their own pace. Our staff are explicitly trained to work with students to identify their needs and develop support plans to ensure the growth and development of each student is supported, encouraged ad met.
It is important not to compare your child with others at this point in time as each learning journey is unique and will be nurtured.
Forbes Public School values all students. The school community is welcoming, and highly trained, dedicated staff set goals to meet the needs of all students. School programs such as those in the creative arts and cultural space as well as sporting programs ensure there is something for everyone.
Students are supported through a Positive Behaviour for Learning culture, led collaboratively by a team that ensures a whole-school, proactive and shared approach to student wellbeing. This is supported by the Stronger, Smarter approach that enhances the high-expectations culture shared between all at Forbes Public School.
An active Parents and Citizens Association, strong community partnerships with the AECG and other outside agencies contribute to, value and support the school's strategic directions. They work alongside staff to advocate for whole-school needs that help support student wellbeing, growth and attainment and the continuous improvement of school grounds, resources and infrastructure.
Forbes Public School is taking enrolments for 2024. Parents and carers can contact the front office on 68521934 to make an appointment to view the school or pop in to collect information packs and out-of-zone enrolment forms.
Forbes Public School is also holding a Kindergarten Walkthrough on Tuesday, June 13 from 4pm- 6pm. Families and children are welcome to attend.