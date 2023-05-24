Tough day away for Platypi, home game set for Saturday

It was the Cowra Eagles who returned to the winners list on Saturday when they hosted Forbes Platypi, both clubs hoping for a change in fortunes.
The Eagles put a four-round losing streak behind them in the Blowes Clothing Cup, accounting for the Platypi 31-10.
Cowra's young stand-in skipper Cooper Sullivan crossed for one of his side's tries, the others going to Daniel Britten (2), Aeryc Sansum and Riley Turner.
Forbes' points came via tries to Dan Sweeney and Rhys Graham.
In the other grades, Forbes' second XV had the upper hand over Cowra winning 7-13.
They hold second place on the second grade ladder with four wins to their credit. Bathurst Bulldogs are undefeated in the top spot.
Cowra's women recorded a 47-20 win, the two sides now have one win apiece.
The Platypi are back at Grinsted Oval on Saturday but face the daunting task of taking on ladder leading Bathurst Bulldogs.
The club hosted their ladies day at their last home game, with plenty of smiling faces enjoying Autumn sunshine and hospitality.
This weekend is sponsor's day and lining up are:
First grade: 1 Charlie French 2 Laurens De Boer 3 Rohan Leach 4 Andrew Hubbard 5 Brenton Howarth 6 Matt Kennedy 7 Tom Mattiske 8 Sisa Saukawa 9 Ben Redfern 10 Angus King 11 Peni Gaunimeke 12 Matthew Kennedy 13 John Monk 14 Apenisa Samui 15 Dan Sweeney
