Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The story of a Speedy Sloth ... and millions of children reading together

June 1 2023 - 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmy and Matilda's mum Letitia reading The Speedy Sloth at Forbes Library at 11am on May 24. Picture Forbes Library
Emmy and Matilda's mum Letitia reading The Speedy Sloth at Forbes Library at 11am on May 24. Picture Forbes Library

The story of a Speedy Sloth captivated children right across Australia on May 24, Forbes children among them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.