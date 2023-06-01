The story of a Speedy Sloth ... and millions of children reading together

The story of a Speedy Sloth captivated children right across Australia on May 24, Forbes children among them.
National Simultaneous Storytime was at 11am - with thousands of children, families and libraries around Australia all united in reading the same story.
The Speedy Sloth written by Rebecca Young and illustrated by Heath McKenzie.
At the Forbes Library Letitia Neilsen graciously volunteered to be reader for the morning and at the stroke of 11am began reading The Speedy Sloth.
Her daughters Emmy and Matilda paid close attention to the racing exploits of the not so speedy but very determined heroine of the story Spike the Sloth, reported branch librarian Bronwyn Clark.
Ms Clark would encourage any other young readers who would like to find out what happened to Speedy Spike to drop by the Forbes Library or one of the other Central West Libraries branches near you, sign up for a library card and grab a copy before they run out the door.
She's also provided some fun facts about sloths:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.