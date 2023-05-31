"Stay home if you're sick" says Health with COVID transmission at "high levels"

The most recent NSW respiratory surveillance report has confirmed what anecdotal evidence has told us locally - COVID-19 is circulating.
Data shows community transmission of COVID-19 remains at high levels and influenza activity is increasing rapidly, a media release from the NSW Government says.
In the week to May 20, there were 13,684 COVID-19 notifications and 2131 influenza notifications.
Dr Kerry Chant says that's an underestimate, reporting of COVID-19 is voluntary.
"There's many more people infected than reflected in that notification data, so we do look at multiple indicators to inform this," she said.
The Chief Health Officer is appealing to everyone to resume those familiar measures of getting vaccinated, staying home when unwell, and taking precautions when mixing with people at risk of serious illness from COVID, flu or RSV.
"There is plenty of stock of COVID-19 and influenza vaccines available at pharmacies and GPs, so please book in today," Dr Chant said.
"We know there are high levels of COVID-19 circulating in the community and with a rapid increase of influenza cases this week, it is also important people continue to take simple precautions to protect themselves and each other.
"This includes wearing a mask indoors when you can't physically distance especially in healthcare and aged care settings, staying at home when you're unwell and remembering to practise good hand hygiene."
Dr Chant encouraged people to speak with their GP about their risk of serious illness from these respiratory viruses ahead of winter.
"So when you go in to get that vaccine, develop a plan for if you get sick during winter.
"Are you eligible for antivirals both for COVID and influenza - get that pathology request form, be prepared."
Testing for COVID-19 has now changed and most people are being urged to use a Rapid Antigen Test.
PCR testing does remain available with a GP referral, so people who are at higher risk of severe illness are advised to contact their GP or call healthdirect on 1800 022 222.
COVID-19 PCR testing will be available at Forbes Health Service by appointment; at Parkes Health Service 1-2pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday until June 2 and then two days a week after that.
Those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from influenza are eligible for a free influenza vaccine and include:
The advice to everyone is to stay home when you're sick:
"Please don't spread around your germs: even if you have a COVID RAT test that is negative please - if you have symptoms - do not go into aged care facilities, visit hospitals, visit sensitive settings," Dr Chant said.
"If you've got those symptoms, please do all you can to stay at home. If you have to go out and about please wear a mask."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.