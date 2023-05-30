Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forbes High student talents on show at 2023 MADD night

Updated May 30 2023 - 9:49pm, first published 6:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes High students have showcased their talents from stage to studio at the annual MADD night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.