Forbes High student talents on show at 2023 MADD night

Forbes High students have showcased their talents from stage to studio at the annual MADD night.
The show's director Jessica Smith said more than 60 students participated, either on stage or back stage, filling the hall for a matinee for local primary schools and an evening show for friends and family.
"Most primary school students said their favourite performance during the matinee was 'The Magical Mystical Tree of Advice' which was a group devised piece by some of our stage 5 drama students, where the tree gave terrible advice," Ms Smith said.
The show featured vocalists, two dance groups who had performed at Pulse Alive in Sydney - one Indigenous group, and one non-Indigenous group, a monologue, group-devised drama performances and a signing choir with light-up gloves.
"Year 11 Drama did an amazing job with their 'BASIC' performance exploring wordplay and humour in a creative way ... and all of our year 7 music students played a part in a percussion and call/response chant performance," Ms Smith said.
Attendees also enjoyed a wonderful display of student art works at the back of the hall.
The school's SRC raised funds selling food and cold drinks, and Year 11 students made coffee from the hospitality trade van.
The gold coin entry families paid will support students attending creative and performing arts opportunities in Sydney.
"The students should be so proud of their effort, without them, things like this wouldn't be possible," Ms Smith said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.