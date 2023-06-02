Back in business: Central West Granite delivering for our region

Eugowra's hills are famed for producing the granite the features through Australia's Parliament House - and Central West Granite remains a thriving business in the community today.
Every piece of machinery was affected when 1.5m of water went through the Nanima Street premises in last year's flood event, but the team worked solidly to get processing back under way by mid-February.
Central West Granite makes and fits stone benchtops in homes all over our region - they work with local cabinet makers who will have their range of sample stones in showrooms.
They are also the home of monumental cemetery work, designing, etching and installing headstones in our region as well as the ACT.
Ben Greenhalgh is the local manager for owner Colin Morris, whose family founded it and established the Eugowra factory in the 1980s - on the back of the Parliament House project.
Today the team of six can source stone to suit the client's vision, whether engineered stone or granite from anywhere in the world.
They process it on site, whether that's cutting solid stone surfaces to measure or designing and etching a beautiful memorial, then fit or install.
They're nearly back to full production, Ben said, after a considerable clean up and repair process.
Central West Granite extends their thanks to their friends and colleagues and most of all the cabinet makers for stepping up to help clean up the factory in those early days.
They did outsource some processing over the Christmas period to try to minimise delays for their kitchen clients, and it's been all hands on deck to get production back on site.
"There was a lot of intricate electrical work that had to be done on motors and things," Ben explained.
"The electrician's been in here once or twice a week since day dot, it's a process."
