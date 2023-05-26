Forbes Advocate
Beach for Lake Forbes: watercraft access is about to get easier

Updated May 26 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:04pm
A beach is being built at the water's edge of Lions Park to allow watercraft access - the exciting next development in the Lake Forbes Activation Plan.

