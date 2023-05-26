Beach for Lake Forbes: watercraft access is about to get easier

A beach is being built at the water's edge of Lions Park to allow watercraft access - the exciting next development in the Lake Forbes Activation Plan.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said use of the lake by watercraft like paddleboats, canoes and dragon boats was yet another drawcard for everyone - and will now be even easier.
"It is so exciting to see this next phase of development for our beautiful Lake Forbes - it supports our community's love of the outdoors and physical activity," Mayor Miller said.
"The lake is already an amazing place to be be, after several stages of an extensive development plan have already been completed - the new footbridge and fishing platform, solar lighting, and redeveloped BMX track for example."
Mayor Miller said the council had been working on the long-term plan for development of the Lake, with extensive community consultation, for some time.
It is being rolled out in stages, with $2 million in funding under the NSW Public Spaces Program.
"Lake Forbes is a focal part of town and is of a great benefit emotionally, physically and economically. It is a vital community asset and is home to many of our most loved and recreational facilities, including Lions Park," Mayor Miller said.
