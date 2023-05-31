What's on in and around Forbes this June

Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun, and festivities that make the June long weekend in Parkes the social highlight of the year! At the Parkes Picnic Races, there will be loads of entertainment with a great day of racing, fun and the popular Fashions on the Field. The racecourse provides a full bar and betting facilities along with a range of catering services available on course throughout the day. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au