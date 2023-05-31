What's on in and around Forbes this June

Sunday, June 4
Forbes Magpies return to the local home of rugby league, Spooner Oval, to take on Group 11 rivals Dubbo CYMS. Don't miss this.
Monday, June 5
Cabonne Council has been working to develop a Cabonne Recovery Plan following the flooding event that devastated the region on 13 and 14 November 2022. Council received more than 230 responses to its recent survey, and is also conducting a series of community information sessions to share the Plan, while it is open for public submission. The Eugowra meeting is at the Showground from 5.30 tp 7pm on Monday, June 5.
June 8
Registrations are now open for this year's heavy vehicle breakfast, with a focus on heavy vehicle access, driver fatigue, emerging technology, enforcement procedures and much more. The event is at the Forbes Inn and will start at 6.30am with breakfast. The official program starts at 7am. The event will finish at 11.30am. To register phone 6861 2364 or go onto the council's facebook page for the link.
Saturday, June 10
Come on down to Lions Park between 8am and 12.30pm for these marvelous markets. Browse the stalls of home made and home grown goodies and enjoy breakfast by the lake.
June 10-11
The 50th anniversary Peak Hill Arts and Craft exhibition is fast approaching, with an array of exhibitors and demonstrations booked in. The official opening is at the Leisure Centre at 6pm on June 9, and a big weekend follows. You'll find mosaics, knitting, weaving, crochet and spinning; patchwork and sewing; felt making and products; lead-lighting; leaf-dying; silver jewellery making and more. Parkes Car Club will have a display near the Commercial Gardens, you can enjoy Devonshire tea or hot soup at the Leisure Centre, pick up books at the Men's Shed AIF hall or browse markets.
Saturday, June 10
Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun, and festivities that make the June long weekend in Parkes the social highlight of the year! At the Parkes Picnic Races, there will be loads of entertainment with a great day of racing, fun and the popular Fashions on the Field. The racecourse provides a full bar and betting facilities along with a range of catering services available on course throughout the day. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
Sunday, June 11
Make the road trip! Forbes Magpies are taking on Parkes Spacemen in one of the most anticipated matches on the annual Group 11 calendar. It's on at Parkes' Pioneer Oval.
Thursday, June 15
Primary producers and small business owners are invited to join the Rural Financial Counselling Service at a free "Navigator your farming and small business natural hazards" workshop. Primary producers and small business owners have endured a tough twelve months with floods, bushfires and the lingering effects of Covid-19. These workshops aim to help set you up with long-term plans and ongoing support to combat future natural hazards. It's 8.30am to 12.30pm with morning tea and lunch provided. To register, or for more information, go online to https://rfcs-nsw.microsoftcrmportals.com/home
Saturday, June 17
As temps reach frosty lows, warm up and chill out lakeside with us next to toasty fire buckets, and indulge in some hearty food and boutique brews, while enjoying the sounds of Australian renowned musicians, local talent, memorable live entertainment and Wiradjuri cultural performances. This year's special guests are not to be missed ... Sneaky Sound System! It's all on at the ski dam from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
June 25
The New Vogue and Social Dance Group presents the Twelve-Hour Dance at Canowindra Services Club stating at 10am. Featuring a special dance demonstration by dancers and choreographers, Andrea and John Barwick. 10am-4pm Music by Barry Whitty. 4pm - 10pm Music by Phil Redenbach. MC will be Doug Moorby.
Saturday, August 5
Nothing ignites the soul like an afternoon with friends and family along the Mandagery Creek. Be warmed by the crackling fire as you take in local artisan food including woodfired pizza and low and slow meat. Sample regional wine, cider and beer whilst you sit back and enjoy live music from local musicians. The kids will be entertained with a jumping castle, face painting and their own food options. Midday to 7pm.
