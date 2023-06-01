Forbes North Public School welcomes family and friends for Biggest Morning Tea

Forbes North Public School welcomed the school community to share in its 2023 Biggest Morning Tea.
Families and friends enjoyed their morning together, as the event at a national level celebrated 30 years.
Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is a community event that raises vital funds to make a big difference for those impacted by cancer.
The official date is Thursday, May 25, 2023, but you can register to host a Biggest Morning Tea any time that suits you throughout May or June.
