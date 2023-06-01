Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forbes North Public School welcomes family and friends for Biggest Morning Tea

BM
By Brendan McCool
June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes North Public School welcomed the school community to share in its 2023 Biggest Morning Tea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.