Hanrahan claims 2023 Men's Golf Open honours

June 1 2023 - 10:21am
Steve Betland presents the Forbes Open trophy to Caleb Hanrahan and (right) congratulates C-Grade Scratch winner Miller Taylor.
MEN'S GOLF

By Short Putt

