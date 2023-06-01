Hanrahan claims 2023 Men's Golf Open honours

The C-Grade was also tight with the top two finishing three shots or more ahead of the rest. Miller Taylor (Condo) was unfazed by the pressure of an 'Open' and kept his sights on scoring to his handicap on every hole. He did this well on the front-9 but excelled on the back-9 to finish with a 92 Scratch to be the Winner. Only one shot back was Will Nash on 93 Scratch.

