Hanrahan claims 2023 Men's Golf Open honours

The weekend was busy for the Forbes Men's golfers with the Forbes Men's Open played on Sunday, preceded by a 4BBB Stableford on the Saturday.
The big event was the Men's Open on Sunday. The original field was pared down by late withdrawals but 129 players did their best to post a winning score. The Forbes Shire were a major sponsor, and were joined by the 'Golfie' Hotel and Golf Harvest.
In all there were 16 clubs represented, including Forbes.
The A-Grade contest for the Open Scratch honours became a tussle between three players who had separated themselves from the rest of the field by a nice margin. Caleb Hanrahan had a steady start with pars then picked up birdies on the 4th and 6th holes to turn on 34. A birdie on the 10th gave him a good start, followed by a string of 4's and a par to finish. This ensured a 34 back-9 and 68 Scratch which earned him the Trophy.
Lee Grierson had a similar start but managed only one birdie to turn on 35, and finished with 71 Scratch. This was good enough for the Runner-up position. Close behind was Steve Betland with 72 Scratch.
The B-Grade saw Chris Flack (WW) finish with a big lead over the field. His 85 Scratch was good enough to take the winner's honours. Only one stroke separated each of the chasing pack. Eventually it was the steady play of Chris Moore who stayed ahead of the rest with his 88 Scratch to earn the runner-up post.
The C-Grade was also tight with the top two finishing three shots or more ahead of the rest. Miller Taylor (Condo) was unfazed by the pressure of an 'Open' and kept his sights on scoring to his handicap on every hole. He did this well on the front-9 but excelled on the back-9 to finish with a 92 Scratch to be the Winner. Only one shot back was Will Nash on 93 Scratch.
From the NTP's only fourteen 2's were scored, and all by A-Graders. The 1st hole had only one '2', while the 18th coughed up a heap.
The results were:
NTP's: A-Grade - J Betland, B-Grade - N Ryan, C-Grade - M Taylor. Forbes Sportspower sponsored NTP's on the 3rd hole, with those going to: A-Grade - S Honeman (Young), B-Grade - R Webb, C-Grade - Nil.
The Longest Drives were held on the 17th hole, and resulted in a clean sweep for Forbes: A-Grade J Bernardi, B-Grade R Webb, C-Grade H Quirk.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was held on the 9th hole. While it is the shortest hole the pin was tucked in a devilish position. Most players aimed for the centre of the green with Brad Ashton feeling comfortable with his shot to 4 metres. But Andrew Duke showed no fear and fired his tee shot to 137 cm, carrying the bunker in the process.
This event was the last in the 'Trilogy of Golf', sponsored by O'Connors and the three Golf Clubs. To be eligible players had to compete in each of the three Opens, vying for Scratch and Handicap prizes.
In a stunning final round of 68, Caleb Hanrahan took the Scratch honours with a total score of 217. He finished two shots clear of John Betland (219) and well ahead of Steve Betland (222) and Nathan Coe (229 - Condo).
The Handicap scores reflected the range in the Scratch scores. First prize went to Miller Taylor (212 - Condo) from A Harland (220 - WW), M Heffernan (223 - Condo) and P Ward (224 - Condo).
At the end there were over 40 players who competed in all three rounds. Some hopes were dashed by a bad round following two good rounds, while endeavours were high for those who had an early bad round and finished strongly.
On Saturday a 4BBB Stableford was played, sponsored by Forbes Livestock & Agency. The field comprised 86 players making up 43 teams, among whom the home players prevailed.
The Scratch winners were the pairing of Dawson/J Betland with 42 points. Consistently scoring no worse than 2-pointers gave them a real edge. The runners-up were the pairing of Currey/Demidjuk with 40 points.
The Handicap scores were much higher, and needed a count back to decide the winners when two pairs finished on 47 points. The winners were Dobell/Cutler with a very strong back-9, relegating H Nash/C Goodsell to runners-up.
The ball sweep went to 43 points. There are too many names to list, but they were all Forbes players except for Chris Lamont (Shelly Beach) and Charlie Goodsell (Condo). Grab your ball from the Pro Shop.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Will Hurley (Condo); 18th - Richard Smith. Will managed a 3-putt from his close-in shot, but Richard easily snared his '2'. Richard was an early player and his shot held for the whole day. There were ten 2's in total with the 1st hole missing out and a good coverage across the other par-3's.
The Pro Shop Super Pin was held on the 3rd hole. Shooting was quite accurate with the first name recorded at 3.5 metres and distances decreasing thereafter.
Eventually it was the remarkable shot by Doug Churchill which finished only 104 cm from the hole that took the prize. The shot was remarkable in that it was 'flat-batted' off the tee, screaming towards the hole at less than a metre height, bounced and dribbled onto the green before finishing near the hole.
There was no Sunday Stableford Medley due to the Open being played.
Here is the news: Coming up on the Long Weekend we have two good events.
The first is the 'Can-Assist' 4-Person Ambrose Medley on Sat 10 June. Get your name on the Time Sheet in the Pro Shop, and try to be early with that so that catering can be organised. The Entrance Fee includes a meal.
On Sunday 12 June, now known as the Kings Birthday, the club is holding a Scramble event. Numbers are needed so nominate on-line or get the Pro Shop staff to help you.
The Men's Wallace Cup is nearing the end of the First round, with quite a few matches still to be played. Now that the intensive period of golf has subsided it should be easy enough to get matches played.
Members are reminded of, and invited to attend, the farewell for Head Pro Adam on Sat 3 June. This will be conducted after the Golf comp results presentation. Donations for a gift can be given to Steve Grallelis or Heather Davidson.
Don't forget to clear your Pro Shop account before June 4th.
It is crystal ball time: Saturday 3rd June is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by BWR Accountants & Advisors. It is another day 'off the blue tees' but there is sunshine forecast to keep us all cheerful. Sunday has a Stableford Medley.
Steve Uphill had a downhill run over the back nine to score better than the front winning with 35 points in the twin-towns veterans golf competition played last Thursday on his home course, Forbes.
Runner-up was fellow club member Ralph Baker with 33 points where the pace of the greens had most guessing resulting in three putts quite common.
Jimmy Clyburn from Parkes was one finding them challenging to take home the encouragement award while Forbes having the advantage of choosing their best six scores from 19 reps took the twin-towns shield with 194 points to Parkes' 174.
Nearest the pins, 9th B grade Les Little (F), 18th A grade Joe Davies (P).
Ball sweep to 29 points. 32 Joe Fowler (P), Jeff Haley (F), Tony Cogswell (F), 31 Greg Webb (F), Peter Schofield (F), Barry Parker (F), 30 Nym Dziuba (P), Kim Herbert (F), Alf Davies (F), Les Little (F), 29 (amongst the following on count-back) Ian Hendry (P), Peter Bristoll (P), Ken Sanderson (F), Ross Williams (F), Alex MacKinnon (F), Peter Cowhan (F), Barry Shine (F),
Golf on Thursday will be in Parkes, noms from 9am to tee off when called.
Last Tuesday Geoff Drane welcomed back the T Shannon, G Howe and V Aitken trio who have been missing recently to join the field of 16 for the 12 hole comp which was taken out by Trevor Toole with a creditable 30 points from Ted Morgan and GD both scoring 27 points.
Tuesday golf is for everyone, be at the Pro Shop from 9am.
Wednesday 17th was a Stableford Sponsored by Shell Service Centre and was won by Jill Cripps with 40 points who also had NTP 9th, good to see Jill back in the winning circle.
Runner up Judy Hodge with 36 and NTP 18th Colleen Bratton.
Wellington Tournament was on during the same week where nine Forbes ladies took to the field of 160 players and their long course.
Sal Perry brought home the trophy by winning the 36 Hole Handicap in Division Two.
Lindy Cowhan had 4th place in Division 3 in the 18 Hole Handicap.
On the last day Foursomes was played and team Jenny Hubbard and Kerry Stirling were runners up in Division 2.
Back to Forbes on Saturday 20th for the American Foursomes sponsored by Jenny Fletcher and Nicole Death and with 20 players it was a competitive day in ideal conditions.
Taking home their trophy was Jill Cripps and Sally Crosby with a low 64.5 Nett.
Carolyn and Brianna Duncan were runners up with 67.
NTP 9th Kerry Stirling and 18th Jill Cripps.
Sadly the Mudgee girls defeated Forbes in the Pennants on Monday.
Wednesday 24th a Stableford sponsored by Kaloola Dairy saw 23 players try their luck.
Division Two winner Helen Duff had the best round of the day with 38 points with Debbie Dingwall runner up on 34.
NTP 9th Wendy Simmonds and 18th Alison Kingston.
Division One winner was our ever consistent player Heather Davidson with 32 points with Robin Lyell runner up on 30 points.
Saturday 27th Ev Uphill won the Stableford with 34 points with Brianna Duncan runner up with 33 points. NTP 9th Brianna and 18th Wendy Simmonds.
Congratulations to all the winners.
