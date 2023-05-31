Battle lines drawn as contest for bowls major singles title heats up

The battle lines have been drawn to see who is going to be the 2023 Major Singles bowls champion at the Forbes 'Bowlie' after semi final games were played last weekend.
While scores indicate one-sided games the four players involved showed why bowls in Forbes is on the uptake both in club championship games and social matches which are played three times each week.
Last weekend current club champion Mitch Andrews won 25-9 over Glenn Kearney while Robert 'Bert' Bayley had all the answers winning 26-6 over Ben Nicholson.
The two noted all-round sportsmen now meeting in the final to be played by June 11, a date for all followers of bowls, and beyond, keen to witness. When a date is set it will be advertised.
After a steady start, 4-3 to Mitch after five ends, it was 15-4 after 10 and one Glenn knew he would have trouble bridging.
He did make it 17-9 after 15 to have some hope but to no avail.
The same story next door, 7-2 to 'Bert' after five ends then one way traffic with the mural merchandise salesman only dropping four more shots including a two on end 15.
Still on finals, Joe and Jeff Nicholson are sitting waiting the semi final of Major Pairs between Alf Davies and Christian West taking on Mick Kelly and 'Booza' Bolam.
Another game which will be worth watching and wouldn't it be great if both finals could be played on the one day.
Stay tuned for a date to be agreed upon.
Forbes, one of the better clubs in the district to show support at major tournaments was represented at the recent Peak Hill Presidents Day where two games of triples were played.
Grant Lambert led. John Kennedy second with Lyall Strudwick skip all reporting a great day on the green as by all with seven teams from Dubbo Macquarie while other combinations represented Parkes Railway, Tullamore, Condobolin and Yeoval.
Forbes finished winning their two games however Parkes Railway won the day with Dubbo Macquarie runners-up.
On Parkes Railway, club president Tony Latter invites teams to his President's Day, 3-bowl triples on Saturday June 24.
On the local scene nominations are now called for two more championship events, Major Triples with all games on one big weekend, Saturday and Sunday June 17 and 19. Note, games will be completed in plenty of time to attend the Frost and Fire on Saturday 17. Nominations close Sunday June 11.
Minor Pairs nominations close July 9. Nominations are open for the Ben Hall Pairs, August 19 and 20. Notices are on the board.
They have played with or against each other three times in the last four week but last WEDNESDAY afternoon Barry Shine had bragging rights winning 20-17 with Ray Dunstan over his partner/rival Fred Vogelsang who skipped for Dale Scott in 22 ends.
Nothing separated the pairs with the eventual winners behind 8-9 after 12 then 13-17 after 19. 7-0 on the last three saw them home.
Also close was the game between Bill O'Connell and Paul Doust winning 20-19 over Geoff West and John Kennedy in 20. It was 11-all after 11 and 19-all prior to the last where Bill stole the show with a superb lead not to be matched.
John 'Slippery' Ward led for Rick Stewart winning 21-11 in only 18 ends over Sue White and Lyall Srudwick finishing best after it was only 9-8 after nine.
Also comfortable winners were John Reade and one of the more improved bowlers in town, Noel Jolliffe with a 21-9 victory over Bill Scott and Geoff Coles.
It could have been worse for the Bill and Geoff who were down 19-0 after 10 before winning 9-2 on the run home.
Terry Molloy and Peter Mackay back home from family duties with the best news possible that wife Ann is on the mend and near returning home from hospital to relax and win 22-18 over John Browne and Alf Davies in 20 coming from 6-10 down at oranges to win 16-8 in the run home.
In the last two games Jamie Dukes and Kerry Dunstan won 27-10 over Kerry Roach and Laurie Crouch coming from 15-4 down after 12 of 24 ends.
In the last Don Craft and Michael Coles won 19-16 in 20 over Trevor Currey and Sid Morris again coming from behind 13-11 after 12 to finish winning the last four ends 4-0.
In-club winners John Kennedy and Kerry Roach.
A very good roll-up on THURSDAY vying for the $600 jackpot to no avail however, Ivan Hodges and Denny Byrnes had reasons to smile with resting touchers.
Not so Dale Scott and Peter Hocking with raspberries.
On the green Terry Molloy and Allan Hilder won 19-16 over 'Bessy' Besgrove and 'Booza' Bolam leading 12-7 after 11 of 22 ends.
Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips combined like champions to defy Dan Wright and Glenn Kearney a win with a 19-13 scoreline in 22 ends coming from 6-7 down at 'oranges'.
The Eugowra combo of Max Vincent and Ben Jones won 21-17 in 22 over Ron Thurlow and Peter Hocking. Another pair to come from behind, 8-13 after 11.
Ivan Hodges led well for Denny Byrnes to win 25-12 in 22 over Grant Lambert and Laurie Crouch in command 15-2 after nine.
Bob Grant and Darryl Griffith won 24-15 over Paul Doust and Lyall Strudwick in 21 (?) ends leading 18-6 after 12 while in the last Jamie Dukes and Dale Scott won 23-19 in 24 over Tara-Lea Shaw and Warren Keep having to hold on late after leading 18-8 after 15.
Another jackpot went begging with no result on SUNDAY morning for the $270 on offer while resting touchers went to Michael Coles, Al Phillips and Peter Greenhalgh.
Megan Kearney and Kerry Roach won 18-10 over Kasey Schatz and Cheree Vincent in the scheduled 16 ends leading 11-4 at half-time while in triples Max Vincent, Shayne Staines and Scot McKellar won 14-6 over Pat O'Neill, Michael Coles and Robert Dukes leading 11-1 after eight of 14 ends.
Geoff Coles and Cliff Nelson won 19-11 over Allan Hilder and Dale Scott leading 8-5 at the drinks break while in the last Peter Greenhalgh and Al Phillips had the kitty in sight all game winning 17-8 over Jamie Dukes and Warren Keep looking good at 12-2 after eight.
As usual social bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm.
Visiting the club any Wednesday evening to be in the jackpot draw. Pretty simple really, no entry fee for members in draw, excellent surrounds and atmosphere, delicious/tempting dinner.
Really, the 'Bowlie' has it all. Remember the draw is 7pm which jackpots if not won from the starting point of $100.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
