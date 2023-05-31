Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Battle lines drawn as contest for bowls major singles title heats up

By Forbes Sports and Rec Club
May 31 2023 - 10:22am
Ben Nicholson and Bert Bayley on the greens after their major singles match. Picture by Tara Shaw
MAJOR SINGLES

The battle lines have been drawn to see who is going to be the 2023 Major Singles bowls champion at the Forbes 'Bowlie' after semi final games were played last weekend.

