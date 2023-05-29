Garden Club members inspired by Dubbo tour

The Forbes Garden Club members and friends enjoyed a coach trip to Dubbo on the invitation from the Dubbo Garden Club to view three gardens.
Some members of the Parkes Garden Club joined the coach looking forward to a pleasant day out in the glorious Autumn weather.
Our first garden to visit was at the home of Rosalie Peppermann and a delightful Devonshire morning tea was served.
Her garden featured many hedges expertly trimmed with borders of colored plants seen from the verge and beautiful pots of flowering geraniums
Our next garden at the home of Narelle Stonestreet was situated in natural bushland with a modern home built with timber and iron features wonderfully designed.
Her garden layed out with native plants and succulents with stone paths leading to outdoor areas Just delightful! She and her husband have worked hard to maintain their lovely home.
The third garden to visit was the home of Fay Woods a large area with tennis court swimming pool and spacious garden of shrubs trees and flowers.
We were joined by their garden club members with tables and chairs set on the lawns for our lunch. Soup was served as well as quiches salads and slices.
A walk around the garden saw many hours of love and care to create her lovely garden
Our President Elvy Quirk thanked the hosts for a wonderful lunch and day out.
As we were leaving Dubbo a stop was made to view the Waste to Art exhibition at a local gallery.
Amazing display at what can be used with wall murals to dresses on show using all kinds of waste items. A great day enjoyed by all.
