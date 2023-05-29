Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Garden Club members inspired by Dubbo tour

By Green Thumb
Updated June 6 2023 - 12:06pm, first published May 29 2023 - 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes Garden Club was invited to tour a series of gardens with the Dubbo Club. Picture supplied
Forbes Garden Club was invited to tour a series of gardens with the Dubbo Club. Picture supplied

The Forbes Garden Club members and friends enjoyed a coach trip to Dubbo on the invitation from the Dubbo Garden Club to view three gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.