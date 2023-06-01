Acheson's team digs in for Garden Centre dream - and wins

This award really is something special.
The National Timber and Hardware Association last Friday night named the garden centre at Forbes' own Acheson's Mitre 10 their 2023 national winner.
That's an achievement by any standard, but when you consider that COVID shut the doors on the garden centre before they even opened, and the team has had to completely rebuild since the November 2022 floods, it's remarkable.
Acheson's Mitre 10 Forbes is run by Aaron and Jacinda Acheson and the Garden Centre is one of Jacinda's passions.
She was actually rendered speechless at the award presentation - back in Forbes she couldn't speak enough of her team's commitment to their Garden Centre vision.
"We were very surprised and super super proud," Jacinda said. "It's a tribute to the entire team."
Their story starts in Spring 2021, when the excited team took delivery of the first semi-trailer load of plants.
"We had a full launch day planned in September 2021 - we'd organised for show rides," Jacinda remembered. "We had invested so much into this."
That very Wednesday, COVID-19 restrictions were reintroduced: only essential shopping was allowed and only essential workers were to attend the workplace.
Not about to let the plants die, Jacinda called Melissa Shaw and the two worked around the clock to put their stock online, offering free delivery to get off the ground.
"We took a picture of every single plant and pot we had just got in, manually uploaded them to a website," Jacinda said.
"It was a logistical nightmare but we did it - we made it work."
Then in March 2022 it began to rain.
In June, a hopeful Garden Centre team made their order for Spring: two full truckloads of plants rolled in in August - but Spring didn't arrive.
October saw the Achesons cut off from the business, pumping around the clock to keep water out of the house.
By the first November flood peak they were living on site when the water went shin-deep through the garden centre.
Two weeks later they had to move upstairs as an even bigger flood peak came through, this one through the building as well as knee-deep through the garden centre.
"One of my really big pots - they weigh about 150kg - it actually floated to the other side of the carpark," Jacinda said.
With trademark candour, Jacinda shared videos of yabbies stranded in the shop that made headlines all over the country.
When the water receded, however, the reality of the task ahead was overwhelming.
The mess left behind could only be described as "horrible" and the rest of the team was still cut off by water.
"Dave Smith walked along the railway track - through snakes and water - to come and help us clean," Jacinda said.
"There was no stopping him."
Yabbies evicted, they got the store itself cleaned up and reopened.
Allan Brockmann headed into the garden centre with a wheelbarrow full of soil to start filling in what the water had washed away to make it safe.
By February they were ready to begin again: levelling the ground, putting in new drainage, even laying artificial turf across the entire area.
Judging for the awards took place in April and Jacinda told their story, but also knew the Forbes store was up against well-established finalists and previous winners from South Australia and Western Australia.
Winning was an incredible honour - and the Achesons pay full tribute to their team.
"Greg Horan and Allan Brockmann spent four weeks rolling out the artificial turf on the ground - and February was when we had the heat," Jacinda said.
"Marg Stirling and Cherie Reid are in the garden centre every single day - through 45 degree heat, to minus twos, in the rain, keeping it up to that really really high standard."
She remains absolutely passionate about the plants and committed to the garden centre: adamant Achesons doesn't just sell you plants but wants to see them thrive in their new home.
"We can come to your house, we will design that space for you, work with you ... we will pot everything up for you and you just walk back into a whole new area," Jacinda said.
The service is available for indoor spaces as well as outdoor gardens.
They keep up to date with Department of Primary Industry recommendations to ensure they're not selling plants that are going to become a problem.
The Garden Centre has everything from potted colour to trees, hedging, indoor plants, garden art and water features in all sizes.
"We do everything, and if we don't have it we will order it for you," Jacinda said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.