This week at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange: cattle steady but sheep market cheaper

Numbers eased slightly at Monday's cattle sale at the Central West Livestock Exchange. Quality was mixed but fair with some good lines of well bred cattle offered along with the plainer and secondary types.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market but one that did vary with quality. Yearling steers to feed sold from 280 to 369c/kg.
The better finished types to processors ranged from 290 to 327c/kg for middle and heavyweights. The heifer portion to feed sold from 245 to 307c with processors paying from 265c to 330c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks reached 327c/kg. Grown heifers sold to a top of 288c/kg. Cows held fairly steady with heavy 2 score selling from 140 to 228c and 3&4 score receiving from 206c to 230c/kg.
Overall numbers lifted this sale though lambs showed a slight decline.
Lamb quality was mixed but fair with good numbers of well finished trade and heavy weight lambs offered along with the plainer secondary lines.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a significantly cheaper market.
Trade weight lambs were $15-$20 cheaper and more in places. The 18-24kg lambs sold from $83 to $143/head.
Heavy and extra heavyweights were also $29 cheaper and up to $30 in places, heavies to 26kg ranged in price from $135 to $159/head. Extra heavyweights received from $149 to $208/head.
Merino lambs were less affected with trade and heavyweights selling for $115 to $143/head.
Mutton numbers showed the increase with mixed quality Merinos making up the majority.
Prices slipped $5 to $6/head with Merino ewes selling from $71 to $183/head.
Crossbred ewes ranged in price from $75 to $175/head. Merino wethers sold from $75 to $153/head.
A bigger yarding of boars and sows saw prices drop 10c to 15c a kg. A quality run of bacon saw softer prices, $10 to $15 cheaper again. Pork in short supply with prices firm to $5 cheaper. A smaller yarding of suckers, mainly in the lighter category, saw prices drop $10 to $15.
