Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

This week at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange: cattle steady but sheep market cheaper

Updated May 30 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overall numbers lifted at Tuesday's sheep sale at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange though lambs showed a slight decline.
Overall numbers lifted at Tuesday's sheep sale at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange though lambs showed a slight decline.

Cattle sale

Monday, May 29

Yarding 680 (down 87)

Numbers eased slightly at Monday's cattle sale at the Central West Livestock Exchange. Quality was mixed but fair with some good lines of well bred cattle offered along with the plainer and secondary types.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.