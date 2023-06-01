Country is calling for Forbes' promising young rugby stars

Some of Forbes' bright young rugby union stars are catching the eyes of selectors, with three Platypi named in Under 18s Country squads.
Geordie Duncan has been selected for the Country Under 18s boys, and Kirby Maslin and Georgia Cole have been selected in the Country Under 18s girls squad.
Trials took place in Maitland last month, with the boys kicking off their representative season against CHS in Randwick on Monday.
The girls head into camp in early July, with the team to be finalised for their campaign.
Ahead of that, though, Maslin and Cole along with Alice Mattiske will be preparing for the Country championships with the Central West Under 18s, to be coached by Forbes' Amy Townsend.
It's an exciting time, says Maslin, who plays fullback for the Platypi women on Saturdays and will line up at five eight for Central West.
It's only her second year in rugby union but she's loving the sport.
"(Forbes rugby) It's a good club," the newly-elected club captain said.
And Maslin is pretty enthusiastic about the upcoming long weekend with the Central West squad.
"We had training on Sunday and I'm pretty excited for it, it's looking pretty good - we've got a lot of good girls playing from everywhere," she said.
