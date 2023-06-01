Forbes Advocate
Country is calling for Forbes' promising young rugby stars

June 1 2023 - 8:16pm
Kirby Maslin and Georgia Cole were named in the Country Under 18s girls' squad. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Some of Forbes' bright young rugby union stars are catching the eyes of selectors, with three Platypi named in Under 18s Country squads.

