Croquet players celebrate with John Browne

AUSSIE CROQUET There were 32 players enjoyed a game of Croquet on Saturday.
Five players won three games: Russell Anderson, Geoff Coles, Merve Langfield, Kevin Rubie and Cheryl Toohey.
BIG WINNERS. J. Farah & R. Tool 14-7, R. Pols & J. Cole 14-7.
CLOSE GAMES. J. Liebich & R. Anderson 14 P. West & J. Job 13, M. Langfield & F. Picker 14 A. Todd & D. Rodgers 13, J. Liebich & B. field 14 A. Jones & D. Scott 13, K, Rubie & M. Jones 14 R. Pols & P.Moran 13, J. Farah & R. Anderson 14 B. Scott & V. Roberts 12.
GOOD GAMES. M. Jones & G. Coles 14 J. Browne & J. Job 11, E. Quirk & M. Spry 14 D. Scott & L. Todd 11, C. Toohey & P. West 14 B. Scott & F. Picker 11, K. Rubie & A. Todd 14 H. Stewart & A. Jones 11, G. Coles & A. Todd 14 D. Scott & D. Rodgers 11, M. Landfield & M. Jones 11, J. Browne & P. West 14 L. Todd & E. Quiek 11,J. Cole & R. Toole 14 H. Stewart & J. Job 11C. Neilson & J. Littlejohn 14 B. Field & R. Rennick 10, M. Landfield & R. Anderson 14 D. Rodgers & P Moran 10, R. Rennick & F. Picker 14 V. Roberts & M. Spry 10, K. Rubie & R. Pols 14 S. Hepburn & R. Toole 10, J. Browne & B. Field 14 C. Liebich & L. Todd 10, C. Liebich 14 R. Rennick 10, J. Littlejohn & C. Toohey 14 P. Moran & J. Cole 10, C. Toohey & G. Coles 14 M. Spry & S. Hepburn 9.
GOLF CROQUET
There was a great roll up of players on Tuesday. 38 players enjoyed the pleasant morning. There was also a surprise birthday cake for morning tea. John Browne had the pleasure of cutting his cake which had a big 80 on it.
Four players won 3 games. N. Gilmore, E. Quirk, B. Scott & P. West.
BIG WINNERS. L. Strudwick & N. Jolliffe 11-2, J. Browne & J. Cole10-3, E. Quirk & B. Field 10-3, P. West & R. Burridge 10-3.
CLOSE GAMES. J. Littlejohn & J, Liebich 7 F. Picker J. Cole 6, C. Liebrich & A. Jones 7 A. Todd & V. Roberts 6, B. Field 7 L. Strudwick 6, J. Farah & G. Coles 7 C. Neilson & P. Moran 6, M. Smith & N. Gilmour 7 M. Jones & G. Coles 6, J. Browne & S. Jolliffe 7 S. Hepburn & V. Roberts 6,
GOOD GAMES, J. Cole & R. Pols 9 J. Liebich & I Ford 4, A. Jones & B. Scott 9 S. Chamberlain & C. Liebich 4, J. Farah 9 R. Burridge 4, E. Quirk & S. Perry 9 J. Browne & S. Chamberlian 4, K. Rubie & B. Scott 9 D. Scott & M. Moran 4, C. Neilson & R. Toole 9 F. Picker & R. Anderson 4, E. Quirk & B. Scott 8 I. Ford & N. Jolliffe 5, R. Pols & M, Langfield 8 M. Jones & L. Todd 5, K. Rubie & N. Gilmour 8 D. Scott & M. Smith 5, S. Hdepburn & S. Perry 8 S. Chamberain & S. Jolliffe 5, M. Langfield & R. Anderson 8 C. Neilson & F. Picker 5,N. Spry & R. Toole 8 K. Rubie & S. Perry 5, M. Spry & P. West 8 M. Langfield & G. Coles 5, L. Todd & N. Jolliffe 8 J. Cole & L. Strudwick 5, S. Jolliffe & M. Smith 8 C. Liebich & J. Farah 5, J. Job & N. Gilmour 8 M. Jones & R. Burridge 5.
