Forbes Magpies welcome Pio Seci to the nest, see him in action Sunday

The Forbes Magpies' exciting new recruit has landed.
The signing of Pio Seci, Fijian international and former Many Sea Eagle, was announced in January this year - and the club has now welcomed him to Forbes.
They've extended a massive Magpie welcome to Seci as well as Richard Fiu who's returning to the club for their 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership campaign.
As covered earlier this year, Seci made his NRL debut last season as one of seven players called into the Manly side following the pride jersey saga.
He played on the wing in that match against the Roosters while he was also part of the Fiji squad that contested the World Cup in the United Kingdom late last year alongside the likes of Viliame Kikau, Maika Sivo and Tariq Sims.
Forbes Magpies co-captain / coach Mitchell Andrews said the squad was pretty excited to welcome Seci to training Tuesday night - and even more looking forward to seeing what he can do Sunday in the grand final rematch.
"He brings a lot of experience, but I think he's going to bring a lot of entertainment to watch," Andrews said.
"I think he's got a set wheels on him too so it'd be good to see him out in the clear."
Just where he'll line up was still under discussion on Wednesday morning.
"We've gotta make a call there. For Fiji he played off the bench up front, in the middle, and for Manly he played on the edge," Andrews said.
He's hoping the fans will come on over to Spooner Oval to check out Sunday's contest - and back the boys in black and white against their rivals.
"It'd be good to roll (CYMS) during the rounds ... we seem to get them in the grand final," Andrews said.
CYMS with 10 points from five wins are holding that first place on the Group 11 ladder - ahead of Parkes Spacemen and Wellington Cowboys who have eight points apiece and four wins to their name.
