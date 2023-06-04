Service NSW back home in renovated Rankin Street premises

The doors are open and Service NSW is back in Rankin Street.
Forbes locals can enjoy the ease of completing government transactions in the new Forbes Service Centre following extensive renovations to repair damage caused by the November floods.
The Service Centre experienced floor and equipment damage during the November 2022 floods and has been operating temporarily at the TAFE Campus until work was complete.
Renovations have seen it transformed into a trademark modern design - only the third to be unveiled - and delivered an additional service counter.
The new centre has an additional computer for driver knowledge tests with about 120 computer-based examinations available each week, double the previous amount.
Forbes Service Centre Manager Crystal Finch said Forbes Service Centre was an important part of the local community and nearby towns and staff look forward to supporting people at the new centre.
"Service NSW is a one-stop-shop for services that are important to people's lives, from getting a driver licence, registering a vehicle, ordering a new birth certificate, getting a Working with Children Check or complete a Savings Finder appointment," Ms Finch said.
"We appreciate the community's patience while the renovations were being completed.
"I would also like to thank the Service NSW staff from Forbes Service Centre and supporting staff from Parkes and Cowra service centres and the Mobile Service Centre team who banded together at different times over the past six months to continue to support the community during that time."
Doors to the enhanced Service Centre opened on May 31 at the original location of 139 Rankin Street.
Forbes Service Centre is open Monday to Friday 9am - 4pm.
For more information, visit the Service NSW website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.