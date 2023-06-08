"You can" the message from country music stars to Forbes kids

Tania Kernaghan has been on many stages, but no performance has ever affected her quite the same way as her current tour.
She was in Forbes with Jason Owen and Doing it for Rural Aussie Kids and the stage was the hall at Forbes North Public School.
The country music stars have just released a single together and launched a national tour - and they made time for a mini road trip from Dubbo through Parkes and Forbes to Young to perform for local kids.
Owen, who launched the charity with his wife Becky in 2019, says it's something he never gets sick of.
Every Christmas he drives some 15,000km to deliver Christmas gifts to kids in rural and remote communities - just last year he was in Eugowra after the floods.
Having grown up in Albert, famed for the Rabbit Trap Hotel, and graduated in a class of five from Tottenham Central School, he knows first hand how rural families and businesses can struggle against the elements.
His passion is encouraging kids to dream big - and ever since he rose to fame through X Factor he's been at work to do just that.
"It's a very important message because I've been there - I wanted to become a musician and I was bullied in school, I was picked on about my singing," Owen shared on his visit to Forbes.
"I auditioned for a tv show in 2006 or something and they laughed at me on stage so I walked away from it.
"But my friends and my family and my music teacher kept saying to me, it doesn't matter how many times you're told you're not good enough if that's what you want to do you can do it - and the more you do of it, the better you're going to get at it. You can pursue it."
Whether students want to become a vet, a doctor, a teacher, a nurse, an optometrist, his message is the same: it doesn't matter how rural and remote you live, you can achieve anything.
"It's always been very important to me that when we go to these schools we shine a light on that," Owen said.
The two gave up a four-day break in the touring schedule to connect with kids in Forbes and surrounding communities, and Kernaghan described it as a highlight of her touring career.
"It's just a different kind of experience from performing," she said in Forbes.
"It's overwhelming in a good way, your whole chest just feels like it's full of love and joy and happiness with these beautiful kids smiling back at you.
"It's a wonderful opportunity."
She too had encouragement for the kids - a message from her parents that has stood the Kernaghan family in good stead.
"My mum and dad have always said to my brothers, my sister and I: If you think you can, you can," she said.
She's also absolutely passionate about reading - and how foundational it is to absolutely everything.
"If you can read then there is nothing in the world that you can't achieve or learn about," Kernaghan said.
"There might be a prime minister out there, who knows?" she added, looking across the playground of busy kids.
Jason Owen and Tania Kernaghan are at Club Forbes, on Saturday June 24.
They described their collaboration as a really happy show, with great energy, and they're looking forward to sharing it with Forbes.
