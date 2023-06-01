Swamp Tigers back in winner's circle after big day against Bathurst Bushrangers

The under 17's match was all Orange/Forbes in the cold. The Orange/Forbes defence was troubled at times during the early stages of the match but were always in control, holding the Bushrangers to just two points. There were solid performances all over the ground from the 17's but it was Harrison Coleman who was named best on ground for his haul of three goals. The under 17's took the win in convincing fashion winning 10.21 (81) to 0.2 (2).