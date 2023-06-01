Swamp Tigers back in winner's circle after big day against Bathurst Bushrangers

The Orange/Forbes under 14's and 17's both claimed strong wins over Bathurst Bushrangers on another cold day in Orange on Sunday.
The first Sunday of winter produced an opening quarter full of goals on a tough day as the players struggled to come to terms with the cold conditions.
It took a moment of class from Orange/Forbes to get the ball rolling early in the first quarter. The Swamp Tigers bagged three early goals to put Orange/Forbes in control of the scoreboard in the first quarter. Bathurst replied with one behind to bring the score to eighteen one at quarter time.
The Swamp Tigers kicked an early two goals in the second quarter, but Bathurst narrowed the lead getting their first goal through an excellent piece of play. Orange/Forbes put paid to any comeback from Bathurst however kicking another three goals to have a comfortable lead at half time. The final two quarters were controlled by the Swamp Tigers kicking another six goals to one to take the game 14.9 (93) to 2.2 (14).
Best on ground for Orange/Forbes was Forbes own Jackson Beaudin with Max Ridge a close second.
The under 17's match was all Orange/Forbes in the cold. The Orange/Forbes defence was troubled at times during the early stages of the match but were always in control, holding the Bushrangers to just two points. There were solid performances all over the ground from the 17's but it was Harrison Coleman who was named best on ground for his haul of three goals. The under 17's took the win in convincing fashion winning 10.21 (81) to 0.2 (2).
Credit must go to the Bushrangers juniors who represented their club magnificently on a difficult day, the baby bushies never gave up and fought until the very end in all matches.
In the other junior games Orange youth girls received a forfeit due to a number of girls being ill - tis the season - while the Orange under 12's triumphed 5.11 (41) to 1.5 (11).
This week sees the Swamp Tigers travel to Dubbo to tackle the Dee's.
