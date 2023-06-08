Forbes Advocate
Bedgerabong's 'pig' day out returns, with eye on future of Australian industry

June 9 2023 - 9:13am
Students from all over the district have gained insight into the Australian pig industry with the return of the Bedgerabong Pig Youth Show.

