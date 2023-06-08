Bedgerabong's 'pig' day out returns, with eye on future of Australian industry

Students from all over the district have gained insight into the Australian pig industry with the return of the Bedgerabong Pig Youth Show.
Held in the lead-up to an annual stud sale, the day brings together local producers and industry experts to give students hands-on experience with pigs.
Coordinator Anne Earney said they launched the event in 2015 and every effort is made to give students insight into as much of the industry as possible from reproduction to the butcher.
"You've got the person who works in Local Lands, you've got the DPI, your vet, your auctioneer, your butcher, it's the whole pork industry," she said.
"They don't get to do pigs at school, kids don't realise that's an option because they don't hear or see how pigs are produced.
"We need to get people into the industry and if you don't see, you can't be."
Forbes producer Richard Cole says the event is a crucial part of ensuring the future of the Australian industry.
The Forbes farmer has been in the industry for more than 60 years - and has seen the many changes, ebbs and flows over the decades.
He says now is a critical time to ensure Australia keeps producing pigs and pork - rather than allowing it to be limited to imports.
"If we don't do (this) we're not going to have an industry," Mr Cole said.
"I think we've got to get young people interested in pig production.
"The thing I really feel is really important here is the fact that they know where their food comes from."
Students also gain real insight into the industry, handling pigs that are bred and produced on local properties - and that's an important part of the education day.
They learn about washing and parading the pigs for show, try their hand at junior judging and even auctioneering. It's all important experience.
"They go up there, the pigs are calm, they're easily handled, they're quiet," Mr Cole said.
"These students will take that message back to their families."
This year's show brought together students from Forbes High School, Condobolin High School, Murrumbidgee Regional High School, Bedgerabong Public School, The Henry Lawson High School Grenfell, Parkes Christian School, Trundle Central School and Orange High School and Bedgerabong Public School.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.