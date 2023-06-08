Forbes Advocate
Water flows into heated pool, committee planning open weekend

June 8 2023 - 4:16pm
Forbes Heated Pool Inc president Bryan Jones and Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM had the honour of holding the hose for the first water into the heated pool.
There's been another significant milestone in the heated pool upgrades - although the announcement of the all-important date swimmers can get back in the water is still to come.

