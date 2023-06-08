Water flows into heated pool, committee planning open weekend

There's been another significant milestone in the heated pool upgrades - although the announcement of the all-important date swimmers can get back in the water is still to come.
The pool itself is ready to fill with water, with just the final parts for the filtration and heating systems to regulate the water quality and temperature to arrive and be installed.
Since our last visit to the upgraded community-run heated pool, the bathrooms have been tiled and fixtures including the rinse-off shower installed.
Heated Pool president Bryan Jones says the committee is organising an open weekend where people will be able to see it all for themselves and sign up as members.
Membership prices and details of the event will be advertised once insurance is finalised.
It's been two years since the pool was closed for the upgrade work to take place, and all involved are aware just how eager members are to get back into the water.
Mayor Phyllis Miller and Mr Jones described the progress as very pleasing and very exciting.
