What's on in and around Forbes this June long weekend and beyond

Come on down to Lions Park between 8am and 12.30pm for these marvelous markets. Browse the stalls of home made and home grown goodies and enjoy breakfast by the lake.
The annual Can-Assist Charity Golf Day returns. The Fee is $40, which includes golf and a lunch and a chance to grab one of the superb range of prizes. Contact the Pro Shop on 68 511 554 to find out more.
The 50th anniversary exhibition features exhibitors and demonstrations including mosaics, knitting, weaving, crochet and spinning; patchwork and sewing; felt making and products; lead-lighting; leaf-dying; silver jewellery making and more.
Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun, and festivities! Catering and bar on course. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
Forbes Country Music Club welcomes Jan Hurst, formerly of Keys and String, as guest artist at their June muster, 1pm this Sunday at Club Forbes. All musicians and performers welcome. All genres of music are welcome. Lucky door prizes, raffles, and Members Draw. $5 entry under 17 FREE. For details contact President Wendy Dixon (02) 68524085.
Primary producers and small business owners are invited to join the Rural Financial Counselling Service at a free workshop. These workshops aim to help set you up with long-term plans and ongoing support. It's 8.30am to 12.30pm. To register go online to https://rfcs-nsw.microsoftcrmportals.com/home
As temps reach frosty lows, warm up and chill out lakeside with us next to toasty fire buckets, and indulge in some hearty food and boutique brews, while enjoying the sounds of Australian renowned musicians, local talent, memorable live entertainment and Wiradjuri cultural performances. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
RAHMP and our Health District are coming to Eugowra to present this free workshop - Managing Stress and Stuff: caring for yourself and your child - for the community. Meet at Escort Rock Cafe from 5pm for a 5.30pm start, with a light dinner to follow.
Forbes Baptist's popular Summer program is back - but for winter! The Big Summer Freeze is coming our way in school holidays. It's open to kinder to Year 6 students. The cost is $10 per child for two days - bring your recess and lunch, water bottle, hat and enclosed shoes. Register through trybooking.com
