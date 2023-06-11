Forbes Advocate
Forbes community groups share in Northparkes funding

June 12 2023 - 9:17am
Forbes and Parkes celebrating receiving funding through the Northparkes Community Investment Program. Picture supplied
Forbes' Toy Library, swimming club and PA and H Association are just a few of the local groups to be celebrating after sharing in the 2023 Northparkes Community Investment Program.

