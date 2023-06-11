Forbes community groups share in Northparkes funding

Forbes' Toy Library, swimming club and PA and H Association are just a few of the local groups to be celebrating after sharing in the 2023 Northparkes Community Investment Program.
Fifteen groups have been funded to a total $50,000 in this round - with more than $1 million now donated back into the communities since the program started in 2011.
"The Community Investment Program has been operating for 12 years, and is our ongoing commitment to support our community, and in tandem our organisation's vision of "a century of mining, together," Northparkes Mines Managing Director Jianjun Tian said.
"As a residential mine we invest in meaningful partnerships to support our communities and people into the future.
"These ongoing contributions to Parkes and Forbes Shire are fundamental to our success as a company."
Round one of the program for 2023 received a range of applications described as "excellent" worth more than $600,000.
"During round one of the Community Investment Program for 2023, we received a range of excellent applications, with over $600,000 of funding requested for many great projects in our communities," Mr Tian said.
"The final decision for allocating the funding is always challenging for our committee.
"I am thrilled to announce the recipients and celebrate the achievements as these programs are fulfilled and look forward to continuing this program in the years to come."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.