Cotton crop that defied the odds for Warroo family

Peter Grant reckons Mother Nature tested him pretty thoroughly this season, but watching the picker go in to harvest his first ever cotton crop was certainly something to celebrate.
Just getting the crop in on the saturated Warroo property at the start of last October was a battle, then heartbreakingly the floods that followed wiped out half the planting.
The sudden end to the rains provided yet another challenge.
But look at the smiles on those faces.
Peter and his wife Sam have invested everything in their farming dream, and the photo shoot in their crop in the lead up to harvest captured a joy that's been a long time in the making.
Peter grew up in the Melbourne suburbs, and his parents still have the picture he drew when he was only seven or eight of a white house on a river - a farming life was all he ever wanted.
That childhood drawing could be his family home now, and the life he dreamed of then is the one his kids are living.
"It's just something I always wanted to do. We worked our guts out and managed to get where we are now," Peter says.
"My wife Sam grew up on a farm and the stories she told me about growing up were just awesome - I'm actually rapt I can give my kids that life growing up, it's just brilliant, all the things I dreamed of."
It's a dream come true - but it's also been a wild ride.
The Grants purchased their Warroo farm in August 2016 and arrived at the start of those floods, then saw the region turn bone dry by 2018 and 2019, before flooding again in 2021 and 2022.
"This average season everyone speaks of: I've never seen it," Peter says.
"I've had anything from 142mm of rain for the year to 1086mm - and that's in the seven years since we've been here."
Cotton is a new venture for the couple, who had grown popcorn for the previous three seasons.
"(Popcorn) looks identical to a normal corn crop - maize crop - but slightly shorter season, the cobs are a bit smaller, and they're higher in starch, that's what makes them explode into popcorn," Peter explains.
"It's a pretty cool crop, the kids love it.
"When the crop's ready to go you can just pull one off the plant, pluck the kernels off into a bowl, chuck in a bit of salt and butter, put it in the microwave and there you go - fresh popcorn, straight off the plant."
The arrival of fall armyworm forced them to change their Summer cropping plans for this season - but cotton had always been in their vision and everything lined up for the Summer of 2022/23 to be the year.
"What a year to choose to grow your first crop," Peter says looking back at the Summer now.
When it was time to sow in October, the ground was already saturated.
They had a window to get some crop in ahead of more forecast rain, so Peter got stuck into what turned out to be a hard task.
"What should have taken me 36 hours took nearly 100 hours just through mud," he said.
"I'd sow for 10 to 15 minutes and then I'd stop, pull off parts of the plant to clean the mud out of it - unblock all the chutes where the seed drops out, put it back together and sow for another 10 to 15 minutes.
"Then stop, pull it all apart again.
"That was continuous.
"Sam brought me breakfast, lunch and dinner in the tractor for three days."
Hopes conditions would turn favourable were not fulfilled, and in the weeks that followed the winter crops they had in for livestock feed and hay production were lost to the biggest floods to cover our region in decades.
Keeping their Angus cattle safe and healthy became the focus as the floodwaters continued to spread across the farm.
"We actually used (a little drone) to do a lot of mustering out of the floodwater when we had to get cattle out of one paddock which was all right but was now flooded, just because it was that deep," Peter said.
The cattle were happy enough to move ahead of the drone - Peter could fly it in close to them and encourage them on to the next safe spot.
The flood peak passed but spraydrift hit what remained of the cotton crop hard and in the lead up to Christmas he almost considered ploughing it back in.
Then the season turned again - the tap turned off.
Although the water lay on the floodplain until as recently as April and May, the rest of the country dried out fast.
"It was bizarre," Peter acknowledged.
"I was irrigating on one side of the channel and on the other side of the channel was floodwater.
"For the finish for cotton it's been okay, it's been not a bad result, we have been a little bit lucky in that sense.
"As for the paddocks we've sown for livestock feed, they could do with a drink."
He was hopeful the cotton might be picked in time for some of the wetter conditions that have been forecast to come through this week to benefit those feed crops.
"Since October Mother Nature has tested my patience and our determination as farmers but she's rewarding us just at the minute if this works out this way," Peter said.
They've also had the support of a good community and neighbours through it all.
As they transitioned in to cotton, experienced growers have reached out to let them know they're available to answer questions or provide a listening ear.
"It's just mindblowing the support within the cotton industry, that's what Sam and I have noticed," Peter said.
At a local, they've moved into a wonderful community.
"What you hear about country people, they are so giving, helpful, that's pretty much all I've experienced," Peter said.
"If they can give you a hand and give you a go they will."
