Over the next five days, Grenfell is the place to be place to be with the return of the Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts which takes place from Thursday, June 8 to Monday, June 12.
The festival kicks off on Thursday with the official opening by guest of honour, renowned social psychologist and bestselling author Hugh Mackay AO, and the Art Exhibition along with the announcement of the 2023 Festival King and Queen.
The line-up will also include a Family Fun Night on Friday featuring food and wine, family friendly rides and entertainment.
Back by popular demand, the street parade will return to the Saturday of the festival along with the addition of an authentic country street party from 1pm.
The parade creates a celebratory atmosphere and always draws a crowd with a spectacular moving street party down the Main Street.
Visitors can enjoy market stalls, rides, competition presentations, roving street entertainers, and themed stage entertainment throughout Grenfell's iconic Main Street.
This year's theme of 'Faces in the Street' hits especially close to home as it is based on one of the earliest and most celebrated of his poems.
The theme invites reflections on modern Australian life that we have witnessed, which might capture the elements of hardship and despair; courage and fortitude; or compassion and mateship.
The rest of the weekend is packed with good old country fun throughout the region. There is something for everyone on offer from car shows to camp oven cook offs.
On Sunday, Grenfell continues to have the market and food stalls as well as the Grenfell Car Show.
The Caragabal Camp Oven Cook Off will see the best camp oven or smoker competition kick off in Caragabal.
A weekend not to be missed with bus tours, guided bushwalks along with the popular open house at some of the region's main attractions like Iandra Castle and Glencara - Home of The Rustic Maze. Don't miss everything in between!
While most of the official activities will all be finished by Sunday, there's till lots to do on Monday, June 12.
Take the opportunity to visit some of the local art galleries such as the Patina Gallery - located at 166 Gooloogong Road, Grenfell which will be open from 10am to 2pm on Monday.
The Wallangreen Sculpture Garden is worth a visit with more than 100 steel sculptures displayed over a hectare. Wallangreen is located in Fitches Lane and will be open Monday from 10am to 3pm. Entry fee $8.
Stop by the Weddin Community Native Nursery which is open on Monday, June 12, from 10am-2pm on East Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.