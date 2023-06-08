Forbes Advocate
The Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts returns to Grenfell

June 8 2023 - 1:16pm
The parade is a traditional community event close to everyone's heart and a highlight of the Henry Lawson Festival.
Over the next five days, Grenfell is the place to be place to be with the return of the Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts which takes place from Thursday, June 8 to Monday, June 12.

