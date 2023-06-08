Stud pigs top $3200 at annual Bedgerabong sale

A "magnificent" yarding has seen expectations exceeded for the 2023 Stud pig sale at Bedgerabong.
All but six of the yarding of 60 pigs sold at the annual stud auction, with the overall average of $1084 a head very pleasing, agent Murray Reid from VC Reid Smith Livestock said.
Vendors came from as far north as Queensland and inland to South Australia to support the sale, with buyers not only from our district but Tamworth to Jerilderie.
The sale was established to give pig producers in our region the opportunity to source quality livestock without travelling, and it's earned a reputation that keeps the buyers coming back.
"The quality is there every year, that's why the buyers keep coming back," Reid said.
This year's yarding, he said, was magnificent.
This year's top price was $3200, paid for a Landrace boar.
There were four Landrace boars that averaged $2150 a head; eight large white boars that averaged $1660 per head; a Hampshire boar that fetched $1000; and two Duroc boars that averaged $1350
In the gilts, 21 large whites averaged $788; eight Landrace gilts averaged $793.75; through to the the top priced Berkshire gilt which made $1225.
This year the Wayne Reid memorial trophy for best pig of sale was won by a large white gilt from Gumshire stud. This award is judged each year by the NSW Pig Breeders Association.
In the lead up to the sale, Bedgerabong now hosts an annual pig youth day where students get to handle the animals, hear from producers and industry experts.
"It is a fantastic day," Reid said.
