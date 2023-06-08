Just like that, it's dry again: season changes with sharp contrast

Weather conditions in the first five months of 2023 were in sharp contrast to the five months before, with not much more than a quarter of the rainfall recorded to May 2023 than in the last five months of 2022.
Forbes airport recorded 135.6mm from January to May 2023, after the last five months of 2022 saw 576.6mm or 23 inches in the official gauge. That's about one third of the rainfall for the same period (January to May) in 2022 when we had 408.2mm.
In the month of May, just 8.2mm has been recorded at the airport making it the driest May since 2009 (6.4mm) and only the fifth time on the BOM's airport records we've had a single-digit May rainfall.
It's well below the average rainfall for the month: 33.2mm if you look at airport records back to 1996; or 44.5mm if you take the Camp Street records back to 1875.
Forbes recorded less than four inches - a total 94.6mm - for the three months of Autumn, less than two inches in the months of April and May.
After two years of La Nina conditions, the Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast for this winter indicates warmer than usual daytime temperatures are likely almost everywhere, and warmer nights are also likely for many areas, with cooler nights for western New South Wales.
Bureau of Meteorology Extended Prediction Technical Lead Catherine Ganter said there was a high chance of below average rainfall, particularly in southern areas of Australia.
For Southern areas, which they advise does include Forbes, there's "at least twice" the normal chance of winter rainfall falling in the bottom 20 per cent of records.
"Forbes is also approximately three times more likely to have winter daytime temperatures in the top 20 per cent of records," a Bureau spokesperson said.
Ms Ganter also said the risk of frost was heightened for inland southern areas on clear nights.
