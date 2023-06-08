Forbes Advocate
Just like that, it's dry again: season changes with sharp contrast

June 8 2023 - 12:53pm
Forbes recorded less than four inches - a total 94.6mm - for the three months of Autumn.
Weather conditions in the first five months of 2023 were in sharp contrast to the five months before, with not much more than a quarter of the rainfall recorded to May 2023 than in the last five months of 2022.

Local News

