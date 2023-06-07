Go the Magpies! Parkes derby is on this June long weekend

"It's like an Origin game for us bush footballers."
Forbes Magpies co-captain coach Mitchell Andrews is referring of course to the June long weekend derby with Parkes Spacemen - the much-anticipated contest that's on at Parkes this Sunday.
The Magpies are doubled down this week in preparation for the traditional clash of the rivals - smarting after CYMS scored to win in the final 90 seconds of a grand final rematch at Spooner Oval last weekend.
It's left them more determined than ever to put in a solid 80 minutes against the Spacemen this weekend in their Peter McDonald Premiership defence.
"We need to sharpen the sword a bit, get a bit more crisp," Andrews said on Sunday.
"(Parkes) is shaping up as a team to beat this year ... we've been keeping a close eye on them. They look like a quality outfit.
"She's a good game and another one we haven't come away with the chocolates for a few years."
But the Forbes Magpies also boast plenty of talent. And now they've welcomed Pio Seci, who's played World Cup with Fiji and donned the Manly NRL jersey in 2022.
Signed in January, Seci arrived in Forbes last week and scored a double on his debut with the Magpies in Round 7.
"I'd hate to tackle the big man that's for sure, I'm lucky I'm running with him not against him," Andrews said.
He started in the centres - as he did for Fiji - against CYMS but scored on the wing.
In addition to Seci the Magpies have welcomed back Richard Fui, and Epoli Uluinavacu and Nikola Sovatabua are settling in to the front row after a few weeks in the black and white.
And the Magpies did dominate much of last Sunday's grand final rematch with CYMS - right down to the wire.
The stage was set for a mighty contest at Spooner Oval: CYMS were seeking revenge for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership loss, the Magpies were hoping to finally get the better of them in the regular competition.
Forbes dominated the scoreboard for all but 15 minutes of the match and had the upper hand just three minutes out from full time - but it was CYMS who were celebrating on the buzzer with Jordi Madden evading the home side's defences in the final minutes of the game.
There was no disguising the disappointment - but with the long weekend derby coming up against Parkes the Magpies will be assessing "what they need to assess" and looking to the next job.
"We knew it was going to be a full 80 minute battle and that's exactly what it was," co captain coach Nick Greenhalgh said post match.
"It come down to the last play of the game and we couldn't stop it - we'll work on that during the week and get ready for Parkes."
He acknowledged there were really good as well as "pretty poor" patches through the match, and that was from both sides.
"I thought Pio (Seci) was outstanding," he said of the side's marquee signing.
"Our whole middle kept turning up against a valiant Dubbo forward pack.
"We've got the side to go all the way, that's for sure, but it's putting in an 80 minute performance. We put 79 minutes in today and that's not going to win you a competition."
His co captain coach Mitch Andrews has no plans of leaving this weekend's game in the balance to the last 30 seconds.
"Footy's a bit a cruel game at times and especially against CYMS - if you slacken off for a minute they'll make you pay," Andrews said.
"We started well. We did what we did at training, executed it well and came away with points.
"In defence we were good in patches and when we weren't, we let them into the game."
The Magpies had led for 50 minutes of the game before CYMS got the upper hand, and held that lead again with just seven minutes left.
Dylan Gunn was first over the line for Forbes in the opening minutes, Raymond Towney extended that to 10-0 15 minutes in.
The Magpies continued to apply the pressure, CYMS getting on the board when Jeremy Thurston intercepted and ran almost the length of the field to score under the posts.
The arm wrestle continued to half time with the score remaining 10-6.
Seci pushed through the Dubbo defence to extend Forbes' lead in the second half - Greenhalgh adding the extras to see Forbes up 16-6 with 35 minutes left to play.
But a nice bit of footwork by Jordi Madden saw CYMS close the gap to 16-12 - and the number 7 who got around the Magpies again to give the visitors a two-point lead for the first time with 16 minutes to go.
Seci was exactly where he needed to be on the wing, putting the hosts back in front with a try in the corner.
Madden's second try gave CYMS a 20-24 win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.